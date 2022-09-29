Enchanted Christmas for Enniscorthy as Santa sets up in new home

He may be setting up in a different location this year but Santa is promising to make this Christmas as enchanted as ever in Enniscorthy. Beginning from Saturday, November 26 ‘Santa’s Enchanted Christmas’ will be in the building which currently houses the 1798 Exhibition on Parnell Road with event organisers promising to “transform the outdoor and interior spaces” there while retaining all the best features of previous shows in the Castle.

Improvements will see free onsite parking and a café serving tasty refreshments along with a professional photo studio selling mementos. In addition all event ticketholders get free additional entry to tour the Enniscorthy Elves ‘Rebels without a Claus’ workshop on the ground floor of Enniscorthy Castle.

Manager Mico Hassett said, “The new location and event format will be a sight to behold with the whole scene set to incorporate special effects like sound and snow, creative graphics and an illuminated winter themed exterior entrance. There will be elements of surprise as you enter and wander about the multiroom magical spaces which feature pop-up theatrical live characters from Alice in Wonderland and Scooby Doo. Mrs Claus, helped by her superheroes, will then transport the kids to Santa to receive their seasonal reading gift; a magical time is in store for all in attendance.”

Sinead Dolan is the PRO for Santa’s Enchanted Christmas and said, “We still welcome families to take their own photos on their tours with us and to keep watch for updates in the press and across our social media platforms online this week. I’d remind everyone to book ahead as this is the newest Christmas family attraction on offer in the south-east.”

Deputy Manager Eve Furlong added, “We are excited to be able to welcome more families than ever to a magical winter experience in Enniscorthy town providing the community and visitors with an enhanced level of entertainment and choice. The community aspect of the programme is supported by EMDC/Wexford County Council and will be announced closer to November but it’s wonderful to sees our historic 1798 Centre and Castle stay open to the general public this year with plenty of commercial activity in the locality for November and December. Santa and his team have it all sorted for Christmas in Enniscorthy.”

Santas Enchanted Christmas will be open five days weekly, Wednesdays to Sundays, from November 26 to December 22 with ticket entry prices from €12. Tickets can be purchased online at santasenchantedchristmas.ie from Tuesday October 4. Sleepover packages with the event’s main sponsor, The Riverside Park Hotel, are available for priority booking from Wednesday, September 28 and include family tickets to visit Santas Enchanted Christmas show direct from their hotel website www.riversideparkhotel.ie