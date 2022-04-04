Emotional return for Wexford Light Opera Society as they launch ‘Pirates of Penzance’

Launch of the Wexford Light Opera Society production of Gilbert and Sullivans "The Pirates of Penzance" in The National Opera House on Saturday evening. Emma O'Leary, Stephen Byrne, Tom O'Leary and Gary Stephens

It was an emotional occasion for members of Wexford Light Opera Society as they attended the official launch of their forthcoming production of “Pirates of Penzance” in the National Opera House from Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30.

It has been two years since the society appeared on stage in their last show “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” in April 2020 after the planned production of “Titanic” was cancelled at the last minute in 2020 due to Covid.

Tom O’ Leary, who was due to direct Titanic, said it was very emotional for him to return to the stage with WLOS after such an extended period and he commended the cast and crew for their hard work, commitment and dedication to the upcoming production.

The official launch was performed by County Meath-based Wexford singer Siobhan Meyler Fawsett who has appeared with WLOS on many occasions.

She said it was always a pleasure to return to her home town and what she called her “family society”, adding that WLOS will always be closest to her heart.

Siobhan played the lead role of Ruth when the society previously staged “Pirates of Penzance” in 2002 and she said she had fond memories of appearing opposite the late Des Whelan as the Pirate King.

Brendan Howlin TD spoke about the importance of the light opera society in the cultural life of Wexford and said it was at the heart of the community.

Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera is packed full of sentimental pirates, blundering policeman, absurd adventures, and improbable paradoxes.

When Frederic was merely a boy, his Father instructed his nurse, Ruth, to have him apprenticed as a pilot. She thought he said 'pirate' and thus the many troubles began.

Frederic is due to be released from his apprenticeship on his 21st birthday, but there’s a problem. Born on 29 February, Frederic discovers that he is technically still a child (and a Pirate!).

Frederic falls head-over-heels in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley. Although very much in love, he is a slave to duty. Can he find a way to live happily-ever-after with Mabel?

Wexford’s own singing county councillor George Lawlor takes to the stage as the swash-buckling Pirate King with Elizabeth Rose Browne cast in the comedic role of Ruth.

Gary Stephens and Clare Kavanagh have been lined up to play the romantic leads, Frederic and Mabel with Pat Lawlor and Tony Brennan returning 20 years later to reprise their roles from the 2002 production as the Major General and Sergeant of Police.

The Society is delighted to have Michael O’ Gorman playing the role of “Samuel” with Ami Stahlut, Sophie Blaney-Parslow and Hannah Devereaux in the roles of Mabel’s delightful sisters, Edith, Kate & Isabel.

Steering the ship is director Thomas O’Leary with Fintan Cleary once again taking the baton as musical director; Eithne Corrigan as chorus mistress; Colin Murphy as stage manager and Aisling Doyle as choreographer.

Audiences from Wexford and beyond will be treated to a night of merry-making filled with well-known songs and barrels of comedy. Tickets are available from the National Opera House Box office (053-9122144) or www.nationaloperahouse.ie.