Eight-year-old Laura chops off her hair to help sick children

THE caring and charitable nature of a young girl from Kiltealy was highlighted by her efforts to raise money for Laura Lynn, Ireland’s children’s hospice.

Laura Crotty (8), decided about a year ago to grow her hair really long and then to get it cut so she could donate hair to children who are unwell and experiencing hair loss as a result of treatment.

Laura herself underwent open heart surgery when she was 2-years-old and she decided she wanted to give something back and help other people who were sick.

A daughter of Sean and Sinead Crotty, Laura is now in perfect health but when she was ill the Crotty’s raised money for Ronald McDonald House which had supported them during Laura’s time in hospital.

Speaking about his daughter’s decision to get her hair cut for Laura Lynn, her dad Sean said the fundraiser was all Laura’s doing.

"She first started talking about it around a year ago and she decided she was going to just grow her hair really long and then get it cut,” said Sean.

"She had open heart surgery when she was two and she saw this notice about donating hair to Laura Lynn and decided to do it,” he added.

"She said to us ‘I was sick and get better’, so I want to help other kids who are sick’.”

”We did a fundraiser when she was sick and she said she wanted to give something back for girls who are sick,” said Sean.

Laura is in 1st class in Kiltealy National School and is looking forward to getting back into school after the mid-term break so her friends will see her new hair cut.

However, she had great fun at her granny’s house after getting her hair done because a lot of her cousins were there as the carried out a big reveal of her new look.

Luckily, in addition to raising a lot of money for charity Laura also likes how her hair looks now too.

"She knew she had a problem with her heart to begin with and it was fixed and she knows there are other sick children out there and this was her way of helping,” said Sean.

The Crotty’s set up an i-Donate fundraising page which to-date has raised over €2,000, however, the page will be open until July and people can donate to it until then.

The page can be accessed at under Laura’s name on the idonate page and all help and support is very much appreciated.