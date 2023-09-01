Edward Hayden: Creamy Leek & Bacon Tart

Greetings everyone and just like that August is coming to a quick end. Time to start thinking soon about stews and one pot wonders but for now I thought this recipe might help you all get back into a routine. This dish makes a great supper and the leftovers would be perfect for the school/work lunchboxes. This recipe is a favourite of mine, it can be served as either a substantial starter or a light main course. The pastry or this dish can made and frozen in advance; you could even make double so that you’d have a supply in the freezer! Try experimenting using other varieties of fillings in this dish. There’s a world of choice for sure! Anyway have a lovely week, make this delicious savoury tart/quiche and I will be back again with anther delicious recipe next week.

Ingredients:

Shortcrust Pastry:

* 7oz/200g plain flour

* 3 1/2 oz/100g hard butter

* Pinch of salt

* Ice cold water (6-8 dessertspoons, approx)

Filling:

* 2 small leeks, thinly sliced

* 1oz/25g butter

* 3 large free range eggs

* 7floz/200ml milk

* 2floz/50ml pouring cream

* 7oz/200g bacon lardons

* Salt & freshly-ground black pepper

* 4oz/110g grated cheddar cheese

Method:

* Begin by making the pastry. Sieve the plain flour into a large mixing bowl. Add in the pinch of salt. Cut the butter into pieces and add this to the flour and salt. Using the tips of your fingers rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Next mix in the water, gradually, until the mixture all comes together into a ball. Knead lightly to achieve a smooth pastry and then wrap it in cling film and refrigerate for at least 1 hour but for longer if time will allow.

* Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.

Roll out the pastry and use it to line a 10 inch/25cm loose bottomed flan ring or a large ceramic quiche dish. Blind bake the pastry and allow to cool down

*Heat a large frying pan and gently fry the bacon lardons in a little oil until lightly crisped.

Meanwhile wash and thinly slice the leeks.

Heat the butter in a medium sized frying pan, add the leeks and cook on a gentle heat until they have softened down. This will probably take about ten minutes on a low heat.

Season with black pepper and transfer to a bowl and allow the mixture to cool down.

* Whilst waiting for the leeks to cool down you need to take a large mixing bowl and whisk the eggs, milk and cream together to form an egg custard.

When the leeks have cooled sufficiently spread them over the base of the blind-baked pastry. Place the crisp bacon on top of the leeks.

* Pour the whisked egg custard (you may not need it all) on top of the creamy leek mixture and sprinkle with the grated cheese. Transfer the entire dish to the preheated oven.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the pastry is cooked through and the egg custard has set sufficiently around the leeks. There may still be a little wobble in the centre, but that’s fine.

* Remove from the oven and allow the tart to rest for at least 10-12 minutes before cutting and serving.

* Serve with a large salad

Edward Hayden: Parmesan and Cajun chicken with marinara sauce & buffalo mozzarella