Edward Entertains: Pain au Chocolat Bread & Butter Pudding

Bread and butter pudding is something that is synonymous with so many households all over the country and it’s the type of dish that our mothers used to make.

This week’s recipe is a simple twist on a classic dish. My reason for the twist is that I am not a lover of dried fruit (sultanas, currants, etc.) so I set about making a bread and butter pudding without them!

After lots of recipe tweaks, I think I now have a fabulous recipe for a sultana-free pudding. This is a wonderful treat to take out of the oven after the traditional Sunday roast and, because it is so simple to make, that just adds to the appeal.

Obviously, feel free to vary the recipe as suits yourself – think about adding any dried fruits, cranberries, sweet mincemeat, caramel, tinned black cherries, etc., to it for varied and interesting results.

Experiment in your kitchen – that’s where the fun is!

RECIPE

8 pain au chocolat

5oz/150g caster sugar

5 large eggs

18floz/500ml milk

3 & 1/2 floz/100ml pouring cream

6oz/175g dark chocolate –chopped into chunks

2oz/50g pistachios – shelled and chopped

1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

METHOD