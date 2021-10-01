Edward Entertains

This week: Braised Chicken Thighs with Chorizo and Chilli Flakes

Hello everyone! Culinary greetings to you all. Someone rang me last week and said that they were looking for a one pot dinner that required very little work. This recipe is my answer to their (and your) problems. The beauty of this dish is that there is very little wash up generated and only one thing to keep an eye on in the oven! I love chorizo, and you may have noticed often use it in this column, but I just think it adds such wonderful flavour to many dishes. In this recipe, everything is cooked in the lovely juices of the chicken and the flavour is unreal. As I always say so many of my recipes have the opportunity fo0r you to tweak to your preferences and this one is the same-so feel free to vary it but adding other ingredients such as chunks of courgettes, peppers or sweet potatoes, or even consider replacing the chorizo with smoked bacon lardons or pancetta. I hope that you will enjoy recreating this dish, and perhaps you might even allow yourself a sneaky glass of red!

Ingredients:

* 8 chicken thighs

* 6 cloves of garlic

* 2 medium red onions-chopped into wedges

* 3 potatoes-cut into small chunks

* 12 cherry tomatoes

* 1/2 teaspoon dried chilli flakes

* 5oz/150g chorizo-sliced into thick slices

* Thyme & Oregano sprigs

* 2 tablespoons rapeseed oil

Seasoning:

* Fresh Oregano

Method:

* Heat a large pan with a little oil and cook the chicken thighs, skin side down, until they are golden brown.

* Transfer to a large flat baking dish lined with parchment paper.

* Next, very simply, just scatter the red onions, potatoes, cherry tomatoes and garlic around the chicken pieces along with the broken thyme and oregano sprigs.

* Sprinkle with the chilli flakes and drizzle with the remaining oil and bake in a preheated oven for approximately 45-50 minutes or until the chicken is tender. About 15 minutes before the dish is cooked, add in the sliced chorizo, ensuring that it equally distributed around the dish, as the spiced oil that oozes from it as it cooks will flavour the chicken beautifully.

* Serve with some chunky bread and a large green salad.