Edward Entertains

THIS WEEK: Sweet and Sticky Pork Belly with Noodle Stir-fry

Hello everyone and I hope that you are well. Thankfully, the September weather is being relatively kind to us, which is always nice to see. This week I have a super tasty recipe for you. The slow cooked pork is simply delicious and the combination of flavours works wonderfully with it. The noodle stir-fry is quite tasty also and is a really fresh option. Please feel free to vary the vegetables to suit the preference of your diners. Another option of course would be to use some thinly sliced beef or chicken and cook this as a one pot wonder style stir-fry. I gave you a recipe a few weeks ago for some homemade chilli sauce and this is what I have used in this recipe but of course you can buy good quality ones as well in the supermarkets/food shops. Make sure you seek out the best in terms of the quality of the product. I really hope you enjoy this dish although I am quietly confident that you will! Until next week happy stir-frying!

INGREDIENTS:

Sweet and Sticky Pork Belly:

* 2lb/900g pork belly-cut into thick strips

* 4 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce

* 4 tablespoons soy sauce

* 2 pieces star anise

* 4 cloves garlic

Noodle Stir-fry:

* 7oz/200g medium egg noodles

* 1 red chilli-chopped very finely

* 2 cloves of garlic-chopped

* 1 1/2 mixed peppers (sliced thinly)

* 1 medium onion (red or white-sliced thinly)

* 5-6 mushrooms-sliced

* 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

* 4 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce

* 4 tablespoons soy sauce

METHOD:

* Preheat the oven to 170C/325F/Gas Mark 3.

* Place the pork belly into a large bowl with the garlic, star anise, sweet chilli sauce and soy sauce. Mix well until combined and leave to marinade for at least 30-60 minutes. Place the entire contents into a large roasting tray and cover the entire tray with a snuggly fitting lid or a double layer of tin foil. Place the covered tray into the preheated oven and cook for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes until the pork is tender. Remove the tin foil for the last 10 minutes of cooking time. Serve with the noodle stir-fry.

* Blanch and refresh the noodles by cooking them according to the packet instructions and then strain them into a sieve and leave them under cold running water until they have completely cooled down. Store in the fridge until required.

* Heat a large saucepan or wok. Have all of the ingredients prepared in advance because you do need to stand over this dish.

* Add a little oil to the wok together with the chilli, garlic. Immediately add in all of the sliced vegetables (peppers, mushrooms, onions etc) allow these to cook quickly for approximately 2-3 minutes on a high heat. (See Top Tip).

* Mix together the sweet chilli sauce and the soy sauce.

* When the vegetables are almost fully cooked, add in the blanched and refreshed noodles along with the sweet chilli sauce and soy mixture and allow to cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle in the ground cumin at this stage also.

* Correct the seasoning of the dish at this stage and serve with some of the slow cooked pork belly. Garnish with thinly sliced spring onions and sesame seeds.

Top Tip:

* Refrain from adding any additional oil to the pan even if your mixture is dry on the pan, it is better instead to use some water or some stock and partially steam everything. This helps to keep your stir-fry from becoming greasy at the end.