Eco treat with Nissan X-Trail e-Power

The arrival of the all-new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is a significant milestone for Nissan as it completes its line-up of electrified vehicles, enabling drivers to find a solution that is right for them whether they are making the switch to electric driving or continuing on with their EV journey.

Nissan has led Ireland’s switch to EV driving over the past decade and its full range of electrified vehicles makes switching easy, no matter where you sit on that journey, with a choice of 100% electric, hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles now available to customers.

The arrival of the new X-Trail e-POWER follows hot on the heels of the launch of the all-new Qashqai e-POWER, with both vehicles making it possible for eco-minded drivers to enjoy all of the benefits of EV driving without ever having to plug in the car to recharge it.

This innovative, unplugged EV-like driving solution sits alongside the all-new Nissan Ariya 100% electric crossover, the best-selling zero emissions Nissan LEAF, the all-new Nissan Qashqai mild hybrid which enhances fuel efficiency and reduces overall CO2 emissions, and the all-new Nissan Juke hybrid which can reach speeds of up to 55 km/h in pure EV mode.

The new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER raises the bar in the crossover segment. The combination of its innovative e-POWER drivetrain and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, which has been designed to work with Nissan’s electrified powertrains to deliver reassuring traction and confident acceleration in all conditions, is set to cement its status as one of the world’s most popular family adventure vehicles.

The X-Trail’s e-POWER system is comprised of a high output battery and powertrain integrated with a 1.5 litre variable compression ratio turbo petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150 kW front electric motor. The unique element of e-POWER is that the petrol engine is solely used to charge a battery that powers an electric motor to drive the wheels. The motor is the sole source of power.

The new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER draws on the well-established DNA that has run through previous generations of X-Trail: muscular design, flexible utility and advanced all-wheel drive capabilities. It is available in both five and seven-seater configurations, offering convenient options for driving adventures and days out with extended family or friends.

Life on board is more comfortable, more spacious and more convenient. The second row of seats can slide forwards to maximise boot space and allow easy access to the third row on the 7-seat configuration. When the third row is not in use the resulting boot space provides total capacity for 465 litres. A powered hands-free tailgate makes accessing the boot effortless when hands are anything but free.

Parents with babies and toddlers will welcome that the second-row seats are also now more accessible thanks to the rear passenger doors opening to nearly 90 degrees. They will also appreciate the inclusion of integrated sunblinds into the rear passenger doors, offering protection on sunny days and easy one-handed operation.

The new X-Trail is available from SV specification. Pricing starts at €45,995.

SKODA sales stable despite Ukraine war

ŠKODA AUTO achieved a stable return on sales of 5.6% and an operating profit of €856 million (-4.9% compared to the previous year) in the first three quarters of 2022 despite the challenging market environment.

This proves that the measures introduced under the consistently pursued efficiency programme are yielding results. Due to the high order backlog and sharp increase in deliveries in the important growth market of India (+186.9 %). ŠKODA AUTO also expects a strongly positive operating profit for the year as a whole.

Deliveries from January to September totalled 544,500 vehicles. Behind the 22.3% year-on-year decline is the ongoing supply strain due to global events: The war in Ukraine, significant increase in raw material and energy prices, ongoing shortage of semiconductors and unstable supply chains weighed heavily on the Czech carmaker’s quarterly results.

Germany is the marque’s single biggest market, with 100,700 vehicles being delivered in the period, while Western Europe as a whole accounted for 281,100 vehicles.