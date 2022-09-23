eBike scheme would create greater choice for Wexford commuters

A company which offers a wide range of mobility services including electric scooters, eBike rentals, and car sharing has visited Wexford to assess its suitability for a new scheme. Bolt, a European leader in shared mobility, have met with Wexford County Council’s active travel team to discuss the possibility of running a pilot in Wexford.

Following the launch of its taxi platform in Dublin and Cork, Bolt has recently launched shared eBike services in Sligo and Kilkenny and Councillor Leonard Kelly he would be fully supportive of a similar scheme coming to Wexford.

“If this happens it would be at almost zero cost to the local authority, the only costs to the council would be ground markings for bike parking bays and, even then, there is possible government support for this cost,” said Cllr Kelly. “Bolt is a partner to local councils in other counties and shares useful data to address issues and help inform future planning.

"The trial in Sligo town is already proving to be very successful with bikes covering almost 16,000 km in the month of July alone. New options like these may not be to the liking of everyone, but what we must do is create greater choice for those who want to get out of their car. Options like this will reduce day to day costs for many, especially important with the ongoing cost of living crisis. Also the added benefit of improving air quality around our town, and being better for the environment as a whole.”