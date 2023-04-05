Easter holidays in Wexford – your guide to all that’s happening across the county

Family Easter Trail at Johnstown Castle

Johnstown Castle are hosting a Family Easter Trail, running daily from April 5 to Sunday April 16. Hunt for clues, find out the bunnies identity and claim an eggcellent prize! You may even happen to bump into the Easter Bunny along the way! Johnstown Castle have both an indoor and outdoor trail, both of which can be completed but each child will receive 1 egg only. Tickets cost €9 per child aged 5+ or €5 with valid membership. Tickets purchased for adults/concessions include access to the gardens and museum so this will count as your entry ticket for the day of your visit. See johnstowncastle.ie for further details.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Mario Rosenstock Gift Grub Live at the National Opera House

Ireland’s most successful impressionist and satirist Mario Rosenstock celebrates Gift Grub with a brand spanking new stage show. Mario will bring Gift Grub Live on tour to venues all over Ireland in 2023 and is appearing in Wexford’s National Opera House on April 6.

“It’s been three years since I last put a show on sale so needless to say myself and Ian are bursting with ideas! A brand-new show is coming. All new sketches and also new stuff with all my favourite Gift Grub alter egos! Flatley, Michael D, Paschal, Miriam, Leo, Roy, Marty, Davy Fitz, Rog, Johnny Sexton ...and I’m only scratching the surface. I can’t wait!” said Mario.

A limited number of tickets are still available, see nationaloperahouse.ie for details.

Coffee morning in Ramsgrange

Senior citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre.

Table quiz for Alzheimer Society

A table quiz in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will be held in The Parkside Camolin at 8.30 p.m. Table of 4 €40. Lots of prizes on the night. Please support this worthy cause. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland supports over 90 people living with Dementia and their families in Wexford.

Easter Display at Seafield

Seafield Hotel and Spa Resort’s Culinary Team are back with another magnificent display, this time for Easter. The team have a talent for creating seasonal works of art which are displayed around the hotel. Throughout the Easter weekend, visitors to the hotel can see the beautiful chocolate, Easter Eggs handmade and hand painted by Pastry Chef Don Mahesh and his team. The team have a talent for creating seasonal works of art which are displayed around the hotel. Most recently, a large gingerbread model of Ferns Castle on the table in the main lobby at Christmas and a heart themed display in the Greenroom Restaurant for Valentine’s Day.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Strictly Come Dancing at the Riverside Park Hotel

The Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy will provide the venue for a fundraising event in aid of the Children’s Health Foundation.

‘Anna’s Strictly Come Dancing’ night is being organised by Anna Bowe, from Kiltealy, and it will be a great night out and all for a very worthy cause. The evening will get under way at 7.30 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

Annual Easter egg Hunt here at The Irish National Heritage Park. Opening Hours: 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admissions 3.30 p.m.)

(Accompanying adult free admission with child Easter egg hunt ticket)

Fashion Show

Wexford’s fashion event of the year - a spectacular fundraising fashion show in association with Clayton Whites Hotel takes place on Good Friday at 6 p.m. Guests can expect a glass of prosecco on arrival, No.58 goodie bags to the first 100 attendees, and more goodie bags up for grabs with products from EKKO Health and Beauty, Jaymee’s Health & Beauty and Tranquillity Spa at Clayton Whites Hotel as well as some other surprises.

There will be a make up demonstration by the wonderful Caitlin Sinnott from Ekko Health and Beauty. Menswear by Charles Pierce Menswear, modelled by some extremely well known local surprise guest models which you won’t want to miss, clothing from some of our favourite Wexford based stores including No.58, New Mood Boutique and Pamela Scott modelled by some familiar faces in the female ranges too!

Music on the night provided by DJ Micko. One lucky winner will win the Door Prize compliments of Clayton Whites Hotel

Vouchers sponsored by participating stores as well as other local businesses will be up for grabs in a raffle. Local businesses will be selling a variety of items at stands on the night encompassing a variety of accessories and creativity such as a wellness stand by Ekko Health & Beauty, Anne Doyle will sell and display exclusive items by @Page Ceramics, Susan Wilkes. There will be an unveiling of designer Elena Turcan’s very own designs which are being sketched and created exclusively by Elena @In Stitch for the lucky people of Wexford and will be unveiled on the night !…

Tickets €25 with all proceeds on behalf of the Parents Association for Our Lady’s Island NS.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Paul Brady at the National Opera House

Paul Brady, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is one of Ireland’s most highly regarded and successful artists. He crosses musical boundaries again and again, incorporating folk, rock, blues traditional Irish & classic pop styles into his songwriting. His live performances, whether solo or with full band, include songs from his extensive catalogue of 40 years. Often classified as a musicians’ musician, Paul Brady’s songs have been covered by a huge array of major artists.

Limited tickets are available, see nationaloperahouse.ie for details.

Clongeen Hall Dance

The 70’s/80’s style dance continues in the newly refurbished Clongeen Hall and next up to take to the stage is Muriel O’Connor & Frank Curry - dancing will take place from 9pm until 11:30pm. The cost of entry again will be €10 per person and teas & refreshments will be served on the night.

Music Session in Kiltealy

The monthly music session returns to Kiltealy Hall at 8pm. Great entertainment. All are welcome.

Easter Egg Hunt at Wexford Lavender Farm

Feels like Spring is just around the corner, which means Easter time here in North Wexford.

Wexford Lavender Farm are running their popular Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April. Tickets are now available from their website.

Kia Ora Mini Farm Easter Fun

Meet the Easter Bunny at Kia Ora Mini Farm this Saturday and Sunday of the Easter weekend, who will have a chocolate treat for each child! There will also be appearances from Fireman Sam and our Minion friends throughout the day. Enjoy fun family fames, an art contest and meet some of the new animal arrivals.

Hospice fundraiser in Holohan’s

The Old Fogertys will perform their 60s mix tape in Holohan’s Pub, Slaney Street, Enniscorthy, on Saturday, April 8, to raise money for Wexford Hospice.

The event will be a great night of entertainment as it will feature some of the finest guest vocalists from around Enniscorthy and other parts of County Wexford. The set on the night will also feature some of the most iconic songs from what is widely regarded as one of the most inspirational decades in music history. Definitely a night not to be missed.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Wexford Drama Group perform ‘The Father’

Wexford Drama Group will give a pre-all-Ireland performance of their award winning play ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller in Camross Hall on Easter Sunday night at 7.30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the door for €12. The group have been very successful on the Drama circuit and so look forward to participating in the all-Ireland finals in Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, between April 27 and May 5.

Vintage Run in Castlebridge

The Over the Water Vintage Club will hold a Tractor Run - Assembly is at Castlebridge community centre from 11.30 a.m and the group will set off at 12.30 p.m. All proceeds in aid of Castlebridge church. Refreshments will be served in the community centre afterwards and the organising committee would appreciate donations of home baking as well as help on the day.

Easter Egg Hunt at Wells House

The Easter Bunny has organised a traditional egg hunt on our fairy woodland walk for you this Easter Sunday at Wells House and Gardens. Follow his instructions and collect each of the different coloured eggs to receive a chocolate reward!

Note pre-booking for this event is strongly advised and available through our website. There will also glitter tattoos and some more Easter bunnies to meet to add to the day! Join us for a cracking good Easter celebration. This is a ticketed event. Find out more on the Wells House website.

Easter Egg Hunt at Wexford Lavender Farm

Feels like Spring is just around the corner, which means Easter time here in North Wexford.

Wexford Lavender Farm are running their popular Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April. Tickets are now available from their website.

Kia Ora Mini Farm Easter Fun

Meet the Easter Bunny at Kia Ora Mini Farm this Saturday and Sunday of the Easter weekend, who will have a chocolate treat for each child! There will also be appearances from Fireman Sam and our Minion friends throughout the day. Enjoy fun family fames, an art contest and meet some of the new animal arrivals.

Hook Lighthouse Easter Family Fun The world’s oldest original operating lighthouse - Hook Lighthouse presents an array of free family fun events with The Pirate Princess and her posse. Easter Fun and fun-filled Easter games take place each afternoon from 1 p.m. with lots of chocolatey treats.

Enjoy family fun and games on the lawns and a Pirate Treasure Quest will be the order of the day and if the kids get it wrong – Mum has to walk the plank! The Hook Lighthouse resident Artist Rose will host Easter art and craft workshops through the School Holidays and Easter Weekend from 11 a.m. daily. Arrive along and join in or pre-book to avoid any disappointment.

Fethard Family Fun Day

With an Arts & Crafts Fair, games and activities, a cake sale, brown bread competition and an Easter Egg Hunt, St Mogue’s GAA Club is the place to be from 2 p.m. til 4 p.m.

Held in aid of St Mogue’s GAA Club Coiste na Nóg, go to Y34XE26 for the fun, with the egg hunt taking place at 3.30 p.m.

Tickets must be booked in advance and cost €5 per child.

Contact Michelle on 087 9908115 to book your place.

Anyone entering the brown bread competition must drop their bread into the club by 1.30 p.m. no the day of the fun event.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Duffry Rovers Table Quiz

Duffry Rovers GAA and Camogie Club are holding a Table Quiz on Easter Monday at 8.30 p.m. in Ballindaggin Hall. All are welcome.

Hook Lighthouse Easter Family Fun

The world’s oldest original operating lighthouse - Hook Lighthouse presents an array of free family fun events with The Pirate Princess and her posse. Easter Fun and fun-filled Easter games take place each afternoon from 1 p.m. with lots of chocolatey treats.

Enjoy family fun and games on the lawns and a Pirate Treasure Quest will be the order of the day and if the kids get it wrong – Mum has to walk the plank! The Hook Lighthouse resident Artist Rose will host Easter art and craft workshops through the School Holidays and Easter Weekend from 11 am daily. Arrive along and join in or pre-book to avoid any disappointment.

TUESDAY APRIL 11

Rosslare Easter Camp

Rosslare Easter camp 2023 runs from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. daily at the Rosslare Community Centre. Suitable for children from five-years-old to school going in sixth class. It is a packed programme this year of new content and exciting material. Venue fully wheelchair accessible and located just up the corridor from reception. Parking at the venue, Café and shop in the building. €89 for the entire camp.

A Night with the Country Stars at the National Opera House

Join six of Ireland’s top performers for an unmissable “ A Night With the Country Stars” which features a stellar line-up that would not look out of place in Nashville! Join the legendary accordion maestro Brendan Shine, the sublime vocal talents of Sligo’s Patrick Feeney, the wee-man from Drumlish, Declan Nerney, the gentle giant of Country, Mick Flavin, the popular John McNicholl and the-best-from-the-West, Mayo’s Gerry Guthrie. Each of the stars will perform a string of their trademark hit songs in the company of the fabulous Keltic Storm backing band. This is a rare chance to see so much talent on one stage! If it’s Country Music you like - then this is the show for you!

See nationaloperahouse.ie for details.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Music at the Presentation Centre

The Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy will play host to a very special music gig featuring Frankenstein Bolts, Gayle Murphy an Yellow Bellows.

Following a unique two-day, song-writing workshop, with CAMHS Wexford, Justin Cullen and Gayle Murphy, who are both musician educators with Music Generation Wexford, will perform a live gig with Justin’s band, Frankenstein Bolts, and the Yellow Bellows. This gig is for young and old and will be a great evening of entertainment. Tickets are priced €10 and the music begins at 7.30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Folklore Talk in Ballyfad

Old Kilnenor Historical Society will host a very interesting talk on Knockbaun and Local Folklore, which will be delivered by Richard Lister in Ballyfad Community Centre at 8 p.m. Admission €5 for non-members of above. Tea and cakes will be served afterwards.