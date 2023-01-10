Duncannon team tog out for new pitch

May Byrne with Jessie Bates and Oran McPhillipps from Duncannon.

DUNCANNON FC members togged out for a New Year’s Day swim at the beach to help raise money for a new astro turf pitch.

Taking place after the GOAL charity walk and run for communities facing extreme poverty and crisis , many got warmed up ahead of the dip in the sea.

Despite the rain, the swimmers, which included many members of the Duncannon community, enjoyed the bracing dip.

The club ran a competition to promote the event which saw Dervella Reburn and Martin O’Connor win custom made Duncannon FC beanie hats.

Duncannon FC are looking for sponsorship to get the 50x30m astro pitch over the line. They are offering 8ft by 2ft aluminium signage around the pitch at a cost of €500, which covers the cost and design of the sign and three years rental. This is mainly aimed at businesses. People can support at

https://pay-payzone.easypaymentsplus.com/.../product.../3449