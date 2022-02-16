Wexford

Duffry Rovers fundraising road run is a great success

PJ Treacy with Libby Cullen, Geraldine Cullen and Daryl Kenny. Expand
Paddy Buckley with Garrett and Alan Browne. Expand
From left: Jim Mooney with Bill Murray, Michael Joyce, JP Kelly, Luke Joyce, James Kennedy and Gavin Murphy. Expand
Matthew Farrell, The Halfway House, Bunclody. Expand
Rachel, James Junior and James Senior McCormack from Tomhaggard. Expand
Kiltealy Tractor Run. Expand
Rebecca Codd and Ava Roche. Expand
Maurice and Rían Purcell from Kiltealy. Expand
Pat and Gabriel Brennan from Kiltealy. Expand
Max and Mick Power from Davidstown. Expand

Paddy Buckley with Garrett and Alan Browne.

From left: Jim Mooney with Bill Murray, Michael Joyce, JP Kelly, Luke Joyce, James Kennedy and Gavin Murphy.

Matthew Farrell, The Halfway House, Bunclody.

Rachel, James Junior and James Senior McCormack from Tomhaggard.

Kiltealy Tractor Run.

Rebecca Codd and Ava Roche.

Maurice and Rían Purcell from Kiltealy.

Pat and Gabriel Brennan from Kiltealy.

Max and Mick Power from Davidstown.

Brendan Keane

A tractor run organised by Duffry Rovers GAA and camogie club was a resounding success with the organisers expressing delight at the turnout.

The two sections of the club have decided to become one and with that in mind the money raised from the run will benefit everyone involved with the club.

The club chairperson, Martin O’Connor, expressed delight at the success of the event and said 140 vehicles took part in the run and they included cars as well as tractors.

The road run began in Kiltealy village and followed a route to Caim and from there to Ballindaggin before the participants wound their way back to Kiltealy again.

Following the activities on the road those present attended a medal presentation to the club’s junior camogie squad.

The club was very appreciative of everyone who participated in the road run or who supported the fundraising in any way.

There were people in attendance from all around the county including members of other GAA and sporting organisations as well as vintage club members who were delighted to take part and give their support to the club.

The vehicles made a very impressive visual spectacle as they travelled along the roads close to the club and the participants received a lot of support from onlookers as they went through local villages.

