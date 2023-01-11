Drama series on Soham murders directed by Wexford’s Laura Way premieres on RTÉ

A three-part series examining the investigation of Maxine Carr directed by Wexford’s Laura Way has premiered on RTÉ One. Maxine explores Ms Carr’s tumultuous relationship with her fiancé Ian Huntley, asking why she lied for him and how she became public enemy number one. Huntley was subsequently found guilty of the murder of ten-year-old Soham schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002 in a case which shocked the world.

Jemma Carlton plays the role of Maxine and says she received a lot of reassurance from Laura when it came to depicting such a controversial character.

“Maxine is one of those roles that when it lands in your inbox, you don’t ignore it. It's a kind of a once in a lifetime role. I knew that there would be difficulties that came with it, but I got a lot of reassurance from Laura that the project was going to be handled with a lot of care,” said Jemma. “I think I watched every documentary about Maxine that I could get my hands on, and read as much as I could.

"The production team also gave me a comprehensive ‘bible’ which was full of research and cuttings. Anything she'd said, done, or lived, including court transcripts was in there. The research was so thorough and the detail, even down to the timeline, was incredible. I had that in my hands every day, and I referenced it when I was preparing. I spent hours and hours prepping, so much so, my housemate said I should probably take a break.”

Finding the right tone and ensuring the series told the story in a balanced, informative style was paramount to all those involved in Maxine, and Jemma said this was only made possible due to the work of those behind the scenes.

“Understanding how Maxine spoke, how her friends and mother were to her, all of that information helped form my take on how she would react to certain moments,” she says. “There were really hard and intense scenes to shoot, but all of those moments were based on the research. The cast and the crew, the production team worked so hard to get this story right, and they should be proud.”

Simon Tyrell was part of the writing team for Maxine and he said these intense scenes were carefully managed by Laura.

“It’s clear you don’t want to write any sort of happy romance between Maxine and Ian. That was something to steer clear of. I think Laura has done an amazing job. She’s a very good director who is incredible with actors. It’s keeping the balance on a knife edge, to ensure we kept that in check. On screen, Laura gets this spot on with Jemma’s performance.”

The first part of Maxine aired on Tuesday, January 10, and all three episodes are now available to view on the RTÉ player.