Dr George Hadden lecture focuses on life in the Blackstairs

The Dr George Hadden Memorial Lecture takes place in Wednesday, October 19 in Whites Hotel, at 8 p.m. and will feature Professor Kevin Whelan, Director of the University of Notre Dame Dublin. Hosted by the Wexford Historical Society, this illustrated lecture is entitled The Wexford side of the Blackstairs 1600- 1900 and will document the settlements on the Wexford slopes of the Blackstairs, focusing on the area stretching from Bunclody through Rathnure down to New Ross.

Prof. Whelan will look at how society and settlement evolved in the period after 1600 and the distinctive lifestyle that evolved as an settlers became accustomed to life on the mountains. The lecture will be heavily illustrated, using maps and other images to explain the historical and environmental context.