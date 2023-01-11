Donegal man Paddy Conaghan (81) ducks and dives around Ireland to raise funds and awareness for mental health charities

Paddy Conaghan covered with waves on the Old Bawn Beach on Wednesday morning during his charity event 'Driving and Ducking around Ireland'. Pic: Jim Campbell

Paddy Conaghan taking a dip on the Old Bawn Beach on Wednesday morning during his charity event 'Driving and Ducking around Ireland'. Pic: Jim Campbell

Paddy Conaghan taking departs the water on the Old Bawn Beach on Wednesday morning during his charity event 'Driving and Ducking around Ireland'. Pic: Jim Campbell

Paddy Conaghan taking a dip on the Old Bawn Beach on Wednesday morning during his charity event 'Driving and Ducking around Ireland'. Pic: Jim Campbell

Paddy Conaghan (center) pictured with Caitriona Bolger (Ballycanew) and Michael Kirwan (Riverchapel) on Cahore South Beach on Wednesday morning during his charity event 'Driving and Ducking around Ireland'. Pic: Jim Campbell

Crowds of seasoned swimmers and occasional dippers alike gathered on beaches along the Wexford coastline in recent days to welcome back Paddy Conaghan – an 81-year-old Donegal man travelling around the country to raise funds and awareness for mental health charities.

Paddy’s Wexford visit, which saw him take a dip at every beach and pier in the county, was part of his ‘Driving and Ducking’ fundraising challenge. This initiative will see Paddy travel the circumference of Ireland, swimming at every beach and pier and sharing his message with those he meets.

Paddy established the initiative as a fundraiser for Gemma’s Legacy of Hope – a counselling service established in memory of his friend’s wife Gemma Boyle who died in February 2020. Through the first ‘Driving and Ducking’ adventure, which he completed in late 2021 and early 2022, he raised over €112,000 for the cause. Owing to the widespread support that his first fundraiser received, Paddy decided to embark on another and, this time, he wanted to do something to give back to those who got behind him.

"People were so good to me the first time so I decided to give something back by choosing organisations in each province to raise money for,” he explained. Paddy’s chosen charities are Accessible Counselling Tullamore, Lisheens House West Cork Suicide Prevention Service, Mindspace Mayo, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland and the RNLI.

On December 4, Paddy began his solo journey from his home in Arranmore, Donegal in a van donated by Arranmore’s Blue Ferry. In recent days, he was welcomed to Wexford, where he dipped at beached including Old Bawn, Morriscastle Strand, Ballymoney, Curracloe and many more.

“I got a big welcome in Wexford. There is a large crowd going swimming every day with me. They take me around the beaches as well, which is very helpful. I need some local knowledge to get to the beaches,” he explained.

Paddy’s arrival has been met with plenty of cheer and goodwill, and even some beach parties and picnics along the way. However, his overall message takes a more serious tone as Paddy’s intention behind the initiative is to shine a light on mental health and the importance of seeking support when one is struggling with it.

"I remember being in the graveyard with my friend and he pointed out all of the graves of young people who shouldn’t be there. That’s what encouraged me to set this up,” he explained. “I want to take the message about mental health and mental health organisations around the country. I hope people follow me to see what I am doing and decide to support me. This is what it is about – raising awareness and funds for those important mental health charities.”

Paddy’s route can be followed on his Facebook page – Driving and Ducking around Ireland Paddy’s Adventure – which is being managed by his friend, Elaine Barney.

Donations to Paddy’s fundraiser can be made at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/paddysadventure.