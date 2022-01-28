DJ Ciano is looking for love on First Dates Ireland

CAMOLIN’S most famous TV-dater Cian Fitzgerald Byrne, otherwise known as DJ Ciano, will be returning to our screens on Thursday, February 3.

This time he’ll be going on a televised blind date on First Dates Ireland on RTÉ2 and he said he’s really looking forward to putting himself out there again, having taken part in Pulling With My Parents last year.

Although he couldn’t give much away about how things went in advance of the programme, he said that he met Ellie from Limerick on the show.

Cian said that he was already a big fan of the show when he decided to apply.

"I thought it’d be a great experience as it’s a really popular dating show and it’s something different to what I did before. I’m still trying to find love, but I’m also looking to get more experience on TV. This is one of the biggest and best dating shows out there so I’m looking forward to Thursday now as all eyes will be on to see how it went, everyone just can’t wait for it.

"With the show itself, there are hidden cameras so they’re not right in front of your face. You kind of get comfortable and go with the flow, you can relax, stay calm and do your thing. It was definitely the best thing I’ve ever done, so far, and even with Covid we could still enjoy it”.

When asked when he gets the notions to go on TV dating shows, Cian said it’s all about positivity, personal motivation and enthusiasm.

"I have a passion for music and being a DJ but I’m also a huge fan of reality TV shows. I feel the more shows you go on, you’re building up more experience and the quote that I go by is that you never give up on something if you’ve a passion for it.

"I never expected to be called back when I applied for this but when I did my interview in the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, it just felt right. I said before I wanted to go on Love Island and I will admit that’s still the goal, it would be unreal and that is the dream”.

Although he aspires for bigger and better, Cian looks set to be fairly booked up as his DJ work is in demand for the coming months.

"As soon as I heard Micheál Martin last week lifting the restrictions, I just jumped around the sitting room because it was unbelievable. It’s going to be very busy months as I’m booked up with weddings and events up until the summer as well as nightclubs being back open. It brings everyone back into a good mood as we’ve been locked up for so long, it’s great to get back to normality as people are all about having a good time now.

"The lifting of restrictions will make dating easier too so now it’s about time we all got back out there”.

First Dates Ireland airs on Thursdays at 9:30 pm on RTÉ2 or the RTÉ player.