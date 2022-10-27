‘Dirty' habits and late opening hours. What’s happening Ireland?

Soon we’ll be modern.

We won’t be skulking around Europe looking at others in awe. No, we’ll be the ones taking the lead.

This fantasy of us being able to keep step with our more sophisticated neighbours in continental Europe is being peddled presently.

Could it be that the Nanny State is about to open the playpen door and let us be adults?

The Cabinet last week agreed the outline of legislation that would allow pubs open from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 a.m., seven days a week, while nightclubs would not have to close until 6 a.m.

The changes are expected to be enacted next year if the legislation is passed by the Oireachtas.

The Government has also agreed to provide additional supports to help businesses and communities adjust to licensing law changes.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said this decision will contribute to a better night-time economy. Well I have some news for the Cabinet and the President and Taoiseach too! The night-time economy is dead and stinking in many parts of Ireland. Pubs are struggling like never before due to high costs, staff issues and lack of succession in children who know better.

The idea of lengthening opening hours in nightclubs is one I think could work. But pubs, I’m not so sure.

I’ve been at clubs in Berlin and Prague until 4 a.m. and unfortunately the drinking maths end up turning us Irish into tumbling isosceles triangles.(Try saying that after 12 rum n’ cokes!).

If we, a a nation, are anything – it’s great simulators. Who knows we could become more European than the Europeans themselves, as we change our habits and go out later, possibly do the kebab/burger routine in reverse and by eating beforehand we’ve less room to get sloshed.

But then there’s the sport. Rugby and football and hurling matches would have to be played at midnight, otherwise we’d be in the pub from noon till 6 a.m. This is complex stuff!

Then there’s the noise. Yes, there is a new capital fund of up to €2m in sound-proofing grants for night-time venues in pilot towns, but in counties like Wicklow and Wexford only a few towns will have nightclub with the numbers to make opening till ‘all hours’ viable.

And will clubs have to think outside the box in terms of entertainment. Will it be live bands or themed music from different eras that keep the punters coming? Interesting times ahead!

So, the nuns and priests are in the habit, too.

The porn is everywhere. Good God!

The Pope has even come out to urge randy priests and nuns to stop using their smartphone, tablet etc to look up porn. He has warned them to mend their sinful ways and delete all apps that could bring them close to the Devil.

We are all human and this appeal – honest and open as it is – indicates that something is rotten in the pearly white, curated image the Vatican has projected of the Church.

It’s natural that many priests or nuns – who entered their vocation young with little or no sexual experience – are curious and having the technology in the palm of their hand and the distracting thoughts on the brain can only lead to one outcome.