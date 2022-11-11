Dip in the Nip raises almost €40k for Hope Centre

Eileen Rowe from the Wexford Dip in the Nip presents a cheque of €39,058.65 to Michael Jordan of the Hope Cancer Support Centre.

Although it didn’t quite manage to surpass last year’s total, the eighth (not the tenth as previously stated in this paper) annual Dip in the Nip still managed to raise an incredible €39,058.65 for the Hope Cancer Support Centre.

This brings the total raised by the event to almost €200,000 and organiser Eileen Rowe paid tribute to the many organisations involved in ensuring it remains a success.

Among those thanked were the Rosslare Community Centre and Maria Mulcahy, photographer Paula Malone Carty, Wexford County Council, Wexford Garda, The Red Cross, Paddy Redmond, Thinkprint, Trax, and lifeguard Anna.

This year's dip attracted record numbers with approximately 560 women taking to the waters in Rosslare in the early hours of a Sunday morning in August.