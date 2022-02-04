Delight as Markie Doyle vintage run hits the road for the first time in two years

Many vehicles got the opportunity to hit the road for the first time in two years.

The return of the Markie Doyle Vintage run in Craanford recently brought joy to many as they enjoyed hitting the road again the first time in two years.

A total of 150 tractors, 65 cars and 12 trucks took part including Markie’s own tractor which was proudly driven by his granddaughter Grace.

Danny Whelan of Craanford Vintage Club said that people of all ages were really looking forward to the event.

“There were plenty of spectators and it was great to be back for the sixteenth year and on the road again with vintage. A big thanks must go to anyone who took part, the vintage community and locals of the area as well as our helpers on the day, such as the stewards and cooperation from the guards.

"This all started after Markie died and his family got involved with us to raise money for North Wexford Hospice Homecare. That charity was chosen as we all know that the people there do such good work there and there are very few parishes that aren’t affected by people having cancer or dying of cancer. The hospice nurses come to people’s houses on the darkest days and look after the patients until the end and it’s very much appreciated by everyone”.

Danny added that Markie Doyle had been a very popular man in the area and in the wide vintage circles.

"Markie was a founder member of the vintage scene in Craanford with Paddy Fitzgerald and we wanted to honour him. Over the years we’ve raised more than €500,000 for the hospice and I know Markie would be delighted with that. Not only that but after the weekend we just had, he would have been delighted to see the support from vintage people who travelled from loads of different places. This year we saw a lot of young people as well and they may not have vintage tractors, but they’re still supporting it which is great to see for their future involvement”.

The total amount raised this year is still being counted and the vintage club thanked all those who came to make donations on the day or privately.