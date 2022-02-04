Wexford

Delight as Markie Doyle vintage run hits the road for the first time in two years

Fun at Markie Doyle vintage run. Expand
Markie Doyles Grandaughter Grace Doyle on Markie's tractor &quot;Little Red&quot; with friend Kayla Cumiskey. Expand
Lisa Moore. Expand
Crowds gather at the Tractor Run in Craanford. Expand
Many vehicles got the opportunity to hit the road for the first time in two years. Expand
Caolan Noonan with his 1967 stingray. Expand
The Markie Doyle Memorial Tractor Run. Expand
Jenny Doyle with Danny Doyle and Esther Whelan. Expand
Richard Doyle with Thomas Doyle and Peter Kavanagh. Expand
Gavin Kinch and Mick Doyle. Expand
David and Cillian O&rsquo;Connor. Expand
A total of 150 tractors arrived for the Tractor Run. Expand
Cars gather for the Tractor Run. Expand
Victor Tutty. Expand

Markie Doyles Grandaughter Grace Doyle on Markie's tractor &quot;Little Red&quot; with friend Kayla Cumiskey.

Lisa Moore.

Crowds gather at the Tractor Run in Craanford.

Many vehicles got the opportunity to hit the road for the first time in two years.

Caolan Noonan with his 1967 stingray.

The Markie Doyle Memorial Tractor Run.

Jenny Doyle with Danny Doyle and Esther Whelan.

Richard Doyle with Thomas Doyle and Peter Kavanagh.

Gavin Kinch and Mick Doyle.

David and Cillian O&rsquo;Connor.

A total of 150 tractors arrived for the Tractor Run.

Cars gather for the Tractor Run.

Victor Tutty.

Cathy Lee

The return of the Markie Doyle Vintage run in Craanford recently brought joy to many as they enjoyed hitting the road again the first time in two years.

A total of 150 tractors, 65 cars and 12 trucks took part including Markie’s own tractor which was proudly driven by his granddaughter Grace.

Danny Whelan of Craanford Vintage Club said that people of all ages were really looking forward to the event.

“There were plenty of spectators and it was great to be back for the sixteenth year and on the road again with vintage. A big thanks must go to anyone who took part, the vintage community and locals of the area as well as our helpers on the day, such as the stewards and cooperation from the guards.

"This all started after Markie died and his family got involved with us to raise money for North Wexford Hospice Homecare. That charity was chosen as we all know that the people there do such good work there and there are very few parishes that aren’t affected by people having cancer or dying of cancer. The hospice nurses come to people’s houses on the darkest days and look after the patients until the end and it’s very much appreciated by everyone”.

Danny added that Markie Doyle had been a very popular man in the area and in the wide vintage circles.

"Markie was a founder member of the vintage scene in Craanford with Paddy Fitzgerald and we wanted to honour him. Over the years we’ve raised more than €500,000 for the hospice and I know Markie would be delighted with that. Not only that but after the weekend we just had, he would have been delighted to see the support from vintage people who travelled from loads of different places. This year we saw a lot of young people as well and they may not have vintage tractors, but they’re still supporting it which is great to see for their future involvement”. 

The total amount raised this year is still being counted and the vintage club thanked all those who came to make donations on the day or privately.

