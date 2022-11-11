Dedicated animal rescue centre needed in Wexford to deal with increase in abandoned animals

In her 51 years of working with animal rescue organisations Barbara Bent says she can never remember a time like it. While people have always abandoned pets, always mistakenly bought pups and kittens and realised the error of their ways, Barbara says it is worse than ever now.

“I’ve never known it as bad, the amount of neglected and starving animals we’re finding dumped is higher than ever,” she says. “So many people get a cute kitten or puppy and then three months later it’s in the pound or it’s been dumped.”

Along with the rest of the team at Wexford SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Barbara spends her days caring and tending to the many animals which find their way into the organisation’s kennels, cattery and livery (horses, goats, donkeys). With those facilities spread across the county – in Murrintown, Crossabeg and New Ross – the SPCA have begun a fundraising campaign to build a dedicated animal rescue centre in the heart of the county.

“Staff are having to travel between the three areas every day, it’s not cost effective and very time consuming for all concerned,” says Barbara. “We need to have a centralised facility, it’s a must for us as a service moving forward. We’d like to have it on the Enniscorthy side of Wexford, we’ve looked at places there, but it can’t be near any residential areas because of the noise element.”

In addition to allowing this non-profit organisation to centralise all its services and supports, and enhance services across the county, a dedicated centre would allow Barbara and her colleagues to educate the public on what adopting a pet entails. “If we had a centre we could also use it for educational purposes, hold classes for both parents and children on what’s involved in owning a pet. A centre really would be beneficial to society as a whole,” Barbara says.

Thanking Wexford County Council (WCC) for its continued support, the SPCA has invited councillors from across the county to visit its offices in the Whitemill Industrial Estate. “We want to make this a 'Pet Project' for all councillors and bring everyone together in a united fashion for a much needed cause which will be of great benefit to the people and animals of Wexford.”

To donate to Wexford SPCA visit wexfordspca.ie