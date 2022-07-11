Wexford

Debs now cost ridiculous money and I blame the Kardashians

Justine O'Mahony

Do you remember your Debs? We called it a grad. They were great oul craic all together. The first one I ever went to was with my friend Mick who went to boarding school in an another county. The excitement was another level. I borrowed a dress from my brother’s girlfriend, who was about six inches taller than me and I pranced around in it all night, tripping over the ends every time I moved.

We got a lift to the venue in his dad’s sausage van, me stuffed in the front like a giant baked Alaska. Sure I didn’t care. It was the first time I’d ever gone on a night out, away from my home town and I felt very cosmopolitan. To this day, it is still the best Debs I was ever at.

Privacy