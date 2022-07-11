Debs now cost ridiculous money and I blame the Kardashians

Do you remember your Debs? We called it a grad. They were great oul craic all together. The first one I ever went to was with my friend Mick who went to boarding school in an another county. The excitement was another level. I borrowed a dress from my brother’s girlfriend, who was about six inches taller than me and I pranced around in it all night, tripping over the ends every time I moved.

We got a lift to the venue in his dad’s sausage van, me stuffed in the front like a giant baked Alaska. Sure I didn’t care. It was the first time I’d ever gone on a night out, away from my home town and I felt very cosmopolitan. To this day, it is still the best Debs I was ever at.

But I was listening to the radio yesterday and they were talking about the Debs nowadays and how ‘extra’ youngsters have become. One young couple from the midlands hired a helicopter to take them to their Debs. Seriously?! I’ve heard of people arriving on tractors or in Hummers, which is bad enough, but a helicopter? Personally I think their parents need a good slap. What mode of transport will they want when they get married? A private jet?

I blame the Kardashians. If the Kardashians didn’t exist, young ones wouldn’t be going round trying to keep up with them. The prep for a debs these days takes days not hours. First there’s the fake tanning then the waxing, the nails, the lashes, the makeup and the hair. The cost of sending your daughter to a debs in 2022 is extortionate and that’s before they get the dress, shoes and bag.

I don’t wish to make myself sound like Methuselah but I don’t think fake tan existed when I had my grad. If it did, I certainly wasn’t wearing it because I’m actually blending in with my white dress in all the pictures. Neither did I wear makeup, apart from a smudge of blue eyeliner and a slick of Rimmel frosted lipstick.

I’m not saying I looked gorgeous. I didn’t. I had a perm that my brother used to describe as a bottle washer but I did look like myself. And I didn’t bankrupt my parents either, although the possibility of Tom and Carmel forking out for a helicopter was slim to non existent.

Now that I have kids that age, it makes me more conscious of not handing them everything on a plate. Paying hundreds of euro to turn my daughter into a Kardashian clone is not going to make her a better person. Hiring my son a helicopter is not going to make him more compassionate or kind.

As parents we all love our kids. We don’t need to empty the bank account to show it. It may have taken me a while to realise it but less really is more.