Darts fundraiser in memory of Pamela welcomes players Tony O’Shea and Andy Hamilton to Wexford

The dart players who participated in the fundraising darts event in aid of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross in memory of Pamela pictured in The Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell.

Kevin Jenkinson, Mark Jenkinson and Evan Smith.at the fundraising darts event in aid of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross in The Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday evening Photo: Jim Campbell

Shane Sweeney, Glen Smith and Rhys Hogan at the fundraising darts event in aid of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross in The Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday evening. Photo Jim Campbell

Fiona, Julian and Saoirse O'Donohoe attended the fundraising darts event in aid of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross in memory of Pamela pictured in The Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday evening. Photo: Jim Campbell.

Sasha Kearney and Jack Roche enjoyed the fundraising darts event in aid of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross in memory of Pamela in The Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday evening. Photo: Jim Campbell

Ann and Herbie Birtle at a fundraising darts event in aid of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross in The Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday evening. Photo: Jim Campbell.

Rachel Fox, Laura Healy, Shauna Kenny, Chloe KB and Hannah KB were at the fundraising darts event in aid of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross in memory of Pamela pictured in The Golden Anchor, Castletown. Photo: Jim Campbell

A darts fundraiser for Our Lady’s Hospice which featured some big names in the darts world truly hit the bullseye for people in the Castletown community recently.

The event saw a huge crowd gather in The Golden Anchor pub, with 30 challengers signing up in the hope of beating professional players, Tony O’Shea and Andy Hamilton. According to organiser of the event, Lisa Kelly, the event was a huge success.

“It was absolutely fantastic. Everybody loved it and had so much fun. I have been asked on numerous occasions when the next one is,” she said.

“Everyone loved having the professional players there. They were really nice and very friendly and made all of the challengers very relaxed. All of the challengers thought of their own nickname and walk on song and everyone really got into it,” said Lisa.

The event was particularly significant for Lisa and her family as it was held in memory of Lisa’s sister Pamela, who died from cancer in 2020.

“Pamela was 44 when she died of cancer,” explained Lisa. “Our Lady’s Hospice really looked after her and my family at the time so we decided to fundraise for them.”

The total amount raised at the fundraiser has yet to be finalised, though Lisa expects the final figure to be approximately €7,000.

While Lisa and her family are from Dublin, they have holiday homes in Castletown and have been visiting the area for many years.

“We’ve been coming here all our lives. Pamela got to spend her last summer in Castletown and Gorey hospice came out and looked after her. Because of this, €1,000 of what we raised will go to them.”

The darts night is just one of the fundraisers that Lisa, her parents Mary and Peter and sister Joanne have organised. Last year, they held a garden sale for Our Lady’s Hospice. The money raised through this, combined with money donated from Lisa’s own craft sales, allowed them to raise €9,000.