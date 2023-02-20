Dancers to descend on Gorey for Irish and country music weekend

A host of Irish and country music stars hope to get the crowds moving at the upcoming Des Willoughby Promotions Concert and Dance Weekend at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey.

Taking place from Friday, March 3 until Sunday, March 5, the event will see country and Irish Stars Dominic Kirwan, Louise Morrissey, Simon Casey and local singing sensations Celtic Brothers hit the stage for a weekend of entertainment. Hundreds of their fans from all over Ireland and the UK are expected to descend on Gorey.

On Friday, March 3 it's dancing all the way with Dominic Kirwan, Louise Morrissey, David James, Gavin Gribben and The Ryan Turner Band in a mammoth four hours of dancing. Tickets cost €20 and doors open at 8.30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 is the Gala Dinner evening, during which guests will be entertained by Celtic Brothers in concert followed by dancing to Simon Casey and his band. Tickets cost €25 for the concert and dance. A dinner and show package is available for €55, with dinner served at 6.30 p.m.

Tickets are available from the Ashdown Park Hotel, online at www.deswilloughby.com or at the the door each night. Previous Des Willoughby Promotions events as the Ashdown Park Hotel have proved very popular so early booking is advised for what promises to be a great weekend of entertainment