Culture Night in Wexford: your guide to all the events taking place across the county

This year’s Culture Night takes place on Friday, September 23 and will see free events take place all across the county from 4 p.m. until late. Exhibitions, performances, workshops and heritage events all feature on the programme this year with each of Wexford’s five municipal districts hosting shows throughout the evening.

Although still in the middle of its redevelopment, The Wexford Arts Centre hosts Stephen James Smith, supported by Basciville, for an evening of spoken word and music at the Annexe at 8 p.m. Also at 8 p.m. Wexford Festival Opera invites audiences to the National Opera House where The Wexford Factory artists will perform a selection of opera arias.

In The Bull Ring at 4.30 p.m. the Red Moon Creative Arts Theatre host the first of two performances of An T’Oileán – The Island, a family friendly adventure. It centres on Maeve an ornithologist determined to embark on a mission to track down a huge, mysterious mythological bird, rumoured to have been sighted out by the Saltee Islands, off the coast of Wexford. Later, in St Peter’s Square, at 7.15 p.m. saxophone quartet, Saxology, will perform Music from the Movies at the bandstand.

At the National Opera House at 8pm, Ami Hewitt, one of the artists in this year's Wexford Factory, will be joined by Rory Musgrave who has a long association with Wexford Festival Opera, to perform a selection of opera arias. Enjoy 20 minutes of wonderful music with these artists and pianist Giorgio d’Alonzo in the foyer of the National Opera House.

Following on from the recent successful Jazz at Johnstown festival, Culture Night will be celebrated at Johnstown Castle for the first time. At 8.30 p.m. the Chris Colloton Trio will reimagine Part One of Atom Heart Mother, the fifth studio album by the seminal Pink Floyd, and will warm up with an experimental and jazzy take on Paranoid Android by Radiohead.

At 4 p.m. In association with Enniscorthy Drama Society, Enniscorthy Castle presents ‘A Living History of the Castle’. As part of the experience, visitors will be able to converse in person with historical residents of the castle and Enniscorthy, be greeted by a Norman knight guarding the gates, help a prisoner escape the dungeon, and learn how families were raised in the castle.

Fresh from its premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh, Robert Tyrrell and Joanne Heffernan’s documentary film Halted will be screened in the Presentation Arts Centre at 6 p.m. This short film about the everyday lives of the travelling community in Enniscorthy was shot last year after the filmmaking duo received funding through Wexford County Council’s New Voices bursary and will be accompanied by an hour-long programme of short films about traveller culture.

Later that evening, at 10 p.m., the Presentation Centre presents one of Ireland’s leading drag artists and star of Comedy Central’s Dragony Aunts, Candy Warhol. She will be joined by very special guests Viola Gayvis, Daria Décolleté, and Lavender for a night of drag, burlesque, and comedy.

In New Ross Library at 4 p.m. the Cumas Trad Band will play a family-friendly trad session and then, at 8 p.m. Ukrainian opera singer, film and theatre actress Olga Doroshchuk, who came to Ireland in April due to the war in her homeland, will perform a selection of operatic works together with a number of Ukrainian folk songs in n St Michael’s Theatre.

The history and heritage of Grantstown will be the topic of discussion at Grantstown Daycare Centre at 7.30 p.m the evening will include local history talks with the Bannow Historical Society, musical recitals with harpist, Shelly O Grady and more. The activities will be held in the Augustinian church, which dates back to 1829.

Gorey Musical Society will perform a mixed programme of tunes from the musicals in Gorey Library at 4 p.m. while at 7 p.m. visitors to Seal Rescue Ireland in Courtown will be taken on a mythical voyage of discovery learning about Ireland’s iconic native seal species with a pinch of our marine folklore thrown in. Afterwards guests will be taken to a guided tour of the centre while staff recount the seal’s rescue stories and how each was named after an Irish figure from history.

At 7.30 p.m. traditional singer Rachel Uí Fhaoláin and her two children Éire and Chulainn will celebrate the Irish language with a special evening of traditional song, music, dance, stories and poetry in The Book Café in Gorey.

“Culture night has grown phenomenally throughout Wexford County and it is fantastic to see activities planned in all five municipal districts. The Arts Office looks forward to continuing to support Culture night’s growth countywide over the coming years. I urge you all to come out Friday, September 23 for a free and entertaining night of art, heritage and culture,” said Liz Burns Arts Officer, Wexford County Council

All the above events are free but some will have limited availability and may need booking. Check culturenight.ie for times, booking links and updates.