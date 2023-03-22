Crowds line New Ross streets for colourful ‘green’ themed parade

With changeable weather forecast, a huge crowd still turned out on St Patrick’s Day for the parade in New Ross.

The weather on the morning of March 17 was not looking favourable but thankfully by 2 p.m. the rain gave way and New Ross stayed dry for the full parade…just about!

It was a lively affair, with everything from musicians from Cumas on a lorry to Irish dancers and everything in between.

Hundreds of children from sports clubs and various groups made their way through the down bringing joy and fun as they went. St. Patrick himself visited and walked in the parade with Niall O’ Neill who carried the official town mace.

The planned grand marshal for the parade, Olympic sprinter Sophie Becker, was unable to attend due to a family bereavement and the committee has extended their sympathies to Becker and her family.

At the beginning of the parade, the FCA Pipe band played a lament for the 2019 New Ross St Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal, Tom Doyle, who sadly passed away in February. A photo of Tom at the parade was presented to his wife Ann and daughter Sharon.

PJ Paul Kelly was master of ceremonies and entertained from the stand at the Dunbrody.

Chairperson of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Anthony Connick said: “It was a great day in the town. Once again the people of New Ross and its environs have shown us the pride and love that is alive and well for so many different sports and activities. Everyone was out having fun and enjoying themselves”.

The committee wish to thank all the local sponsors who have come on board again this year to help with the parade – New Ross Municipal council, New Ross Credit Union, Vintners Association, O’ Neill’s Grocery, Stafford Fuels, Aldi New Ross and Larry O’ Brien Spar.

“Thanks was also extended to New Ross gardaí, the stewards who volunteered on the day, the staff of New Ross Municipal Council who helped out on the day, The Dunbrody Ship, Guardian Fire, Breen Transport, Tírlan Farmlife Marshmeadows, Kathleen’s Hair Salon and The Bakehouse.

Mr Connick also wanted to thank everyone who made March 17 so memorable. He mentioned all the groups who game out and participated in the parade, everyone who came to watch and enjoy the parade and finally to all the shops in the town who made such a great effort in decorating their windows.

The winners on the day were: Adjudicator’s Award - Brandon House Hotel carved wooden boat light display completed in conjunction with Noel Fitzgerald and Niall Treacy of Millennium Electrical; Best Shop Window - The Bakehouse; Best Topical Costume – Larry Wickham with his depiction of Éamonn Ryan and the recent drone saga; Best Vintage – Simon Purcell in a 1914 Hupmobile; Best Dance Group - Power School of Irish Dancing; Best Float – Geraldine O’ Hanrahan’s GAA Club; Runner Up Float – Tullogher Rosbercon Vintage & Classic Club; Best Walking Group - New Ross Town F.C; Runner Up Walking Group – Rathgarogue Cushinstown GAA, LGFA & Camogie Club.