Creatives race out of the traps for open mic night in Bunclody

After battling their way through the pandemic artists and creatives the world over are “coming out of the traps” like greyhounds in a mass outpouring of culture and art. And an open mic poetry night held at the Art Bank in Bunclody enabled those who had been quietly working away during lockdown to exhibit their new works in front of an appreciative audience. Among those performing during a night of “inspirational night of poetry, song and verse” were Rónán Byrne, Niall Toner, Stephen James Smith, Phelim Kavanagh, Daire Murray, Lucy Gahan, and Ben Mac Caoilte.

“It was wonderfully intimate and entertaining after such a long time, it was just perfect, looking forward to the next one,” said John Renwick of the Art Bank. “The themes of the night were wide and varied with an expression of support for Ukraine and all peoples affected badly by war on both sides. Thanks to all who attended.”

Having taken part in the St Patrick’s Day parade and with further events planned throughout the year, John said all those in the cultural space had “battled their way through lockdown and, now that things had opened up again, were like greyhounds coming out of the traps”.