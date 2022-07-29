Creative inspiration to the fore as Declan O’Rourke talks about his new book in recent visit to Wexford

Declan O'Rourke in conversation with Peter Murphy in The Presentation Centre on Saturday. l-r: Daire Murray (piper), Declan O'Rourke, Peter Murphy and Elizebeth White (Wexford Arts Centre).

THE inner workings and through processes of one of Ireland’s foremost songwriters was very much in evidence at a recent event held in the Presentation Centre.

The highly regarded Declan O’Rourke was the focus of attention at an ‘in conversation’ event in which he was interviewed by another well known songwriter, author and broadcaster, Peter Murphy.

Writer of one of Ireland’s finest ever songs, ‘Galileo’, Declan O’Rourke has been at the forefront of the Irish contemporary singer-songwriter scene for over two decades. In that that time he has shared stages with some of the world's foremost acts and released a number of extremely well received albums.

However, a lot of the attention for the event in Enniscorthy was focused on the musician’s new book, ‘The Pawnbroker’s Reward’, which has been critically acclaimed.

The fact he was interviewed by Peter Murphy added to the overall appeal on the night as he himself is also a noted songwriter, musician and author.

The fascinating conversation provided an insight into the inner workings of one of Ireland’s most talented artists and effectively straddled the boundary between music and literature in an exemplary way.