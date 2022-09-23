Craanford community remembers Volunteers and Cuman na mBan with new memorial

Wreath layers and family pictured at the Monument Unveiling for the the Craanford Volunteers and Cuman na nBan in Craanford on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sarah Dreelan and Paddy Mordaunt pictured at the Monument Unveiling for the the Craanford Volunteers and Cuman na nBan in Craanford on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Two new monuments inscribed with the names of 66 Craanford Volunteers and Cuman na mBan will ensure the stories of local people associated with the War of Independence live on.

A large crowd gathered in Craanford for a special memorial event, with many of the relatives of those named on the stones taking part in the ceremony. Following a mass, in which several of these relatives made readings, there was a march from the church into the village, where the the two inscribed stones created by Kavanagh Memorials Gorey were unveiled. Sarah Dreelan – daughter of John Reddy – and Paddy Mordaunt – son of Michael Mordaunt and nephew of Mary Ann Mordaunt – jointly unveiled the monuments. Two wreaths were laid at their base in memory of Mary Doran and Dan Whelan.

The Enniscorthy Reenactment Society performed a '21 Gun Salute' to mark the occasion, while local piper Michael Roche played a lament in memory of all of those being commemorated. Many other members of the community played a part in the commemoration events, including members of the UN Veteran’s Group and Historian in Residence at Wexford Library, Barry Lacey, who gave attendees a brief overview of historical events around the time of the War of Independence.

“Everyone was very happy to see their parents and grandparents remembered on the stone,” said one of the organisers of the event, Martin Whelan.

“It will be there forevermore. Some of the school kids marched behind the parade and they can now see a name on the stone and know it was their grandfather. They learned a bit more about the history of the area as a result. If it creates an interest in local history for even two or three of them, it’s a job well done. It is really important to pass on the history.”