County Wexford’s aspiring children’s writers and illustrators invited to apply for Raising Voices fellowship

Aspiring children’s writers and illustrators who come from underrepresented backgrounds or communities have been invited to apply for the Raising Voices fellowship, a fully-funded, career-altering programme which encompasses a host of create and practical supports. The fellowship is led by a group of literature organisations including Children’s Books Ireland (CBI), Illustrators Ireland, Publishing Ireland, the Dublin Book Festival and the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig. Raising Voices aims to break down barriers to publication and progression, and to increase diversity and representation in the Irish literature sector for those whose voices have been underrepresented due to background or identity.

Discussing the programme, Elaina Ryan, CEO of CBI, said, “The recent Diversity and Inclusion Survey published by Words Ireland indicates that there is still a long way to go in ensuring equality of access and progression for underrepresented groups in the Irish literature sector. Children’s literature is, unfortunately, no exception. We know that there are authors and illustrators in Ireland whose work has not yet reached audiences and who have the talent, skill and tenacity to carve out incredible careers in children’s books. Raising Voices is our chance to identify and provide support to some of these artists, to learn more about the barriers that must be broken down, and to connect them with networks that will help them flourish.”

Among the supports included in the fellowship programme are a mentorship with an experienced writer or illustrator, a detailed critique from an editor/art director suited to the fellow’s practice, a week-long residency at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, access to a bespoke speaker series, bursary information clinic with the Arts Council, and various events and courses.

The programme is designed for writers and illustrators that make work for children and young people including fiction, non-fiction and poetry, who work in English or as Gaeilge, have a complete manuscript, picturebook or illustrated book outline, have not yet been published or secured a contract with a publisher or agent, and live permanently in Ireland or Northern Ireland.

Six fellows will be selected, by representatives from the five partner organisations and three external readers. The Raising Voices Fellowship commences in February 2022 and will run until November 2022. The application deadline is Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. The Raising Voices fellowship application form is available here in both English and as Gaeilge:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/ChildrensBooksIreland1/RaisingVoicesApplicationForm

https://www.cognitoforms.com/ChildrensBooksIreland1/FoirmIarrataisRaisingVoices