County Fleadh returns to Wexford after two-year absence

A recent roving session which took place in Johnstown Castle.

A recent roving session which took place in Johnstown Castle.

Padraig Byrne

WEXFORD CBS will come alive with the sound of glorious traditional music on May 22 as it hosts the 62nd Fleadh Garman.

The much anticipated event will get under way on Saturday evening, May 22, with an official launch at The Farmer’s Kitchen at 7 p.m. followed by a music session. A big day is planned for Sunday as the annual competitive event kicks into gear with musicians from across the county seeking to advance to the Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise in July and hoping ultimately to take part in Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar in August with the dream of becoming an All-Ireland Champion.

This year's competitors are said to be among the most ambitious for many years, having endured the frustration of Covid which impacted their ability to take part in group practice for two years.

Harps, banjos, boxes, and fiddles as well as traditional singing are among the many solo competitions to be played for, while the hugely popular duets and trios will see the very best artists grouped together seeking the top prizes. Some top performances are lined up on the day and there will also be traditional ballad singing in both English and Irish in front of the adjudicators. 

All events will be run in the spacious classrooms of the CBS and the competition is open to age groups from under 12 to seniors.

Run under the leadership of Paddy Berry, Barbara Walsh and Nial McGuigan, the Fleadh Cheoil is held under the auspices of Craobh Loch Garman Comhaltas and sponsored by the county board.

