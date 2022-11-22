Countdown is on for Gorey’s Christmas light switch on

The people of Gorey can prepare to be dazzled as the town’s Christmas lights are set to be switched on this Saturday, November 26.

After a two-year absence, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District will invite guest of honour, Santa Claus to Gorey to light up the town. This year, organisers are promising a festive atmosphere with enhanced Christmas lights and plenty of surprises. Entertainment will commence at 6.45 p.m., with the switch-on expected to take place at 7.30 p.m.

The annual Christmas Window Competition has also been declared open and all retailers in Gorey are invited to take part and let their creativity shine. This year, there will be several prizes up for grabs when judging takes place on Monday, December 12. The winner will be on Love Gorey that evening.