Cosmic Rebels Con in Enniscorthy is completely out of this world

Chloe Lambert and Tresa Butler with planet of the apes character at the Cosmic Rebels Con in Riverside Park Hotel.

From left: Emily Corcoran with Paige, Kit, Saskia, Roisin and Aoife Fagan at the Cosmic Rebels Con in Riverside Park Hotel.

Bobby and Alfie O’Dwyer with Star Wars characters at the Cosmic Rebels Con in Riverside Park Hotel.

THE recent Cosmic Rebels Con event in the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy was a massive success attracting a very large crowd of people interested in all things sci-fi and supernatural.

The organisers ensured that all tastes were catered for and with there always being a high level of interest in sci-fi it was not surprise that the venue was packed throughout the afternoon.

There was a wide range of stalls and vendors on site offering everything from die-cast models to graphic novels and comics.

This aspect of the event proved very popular with people of all ages and one of the things that was very apparent from the event is that there is a thriving underground industry within the world of such publications in Ireland.

The significant thing about the indigenous graphic novels and comics produced here is that the storylines and characters are just as impressive and captivating as those created by the universally known companies like Marvel and DC.

There were plenty of activities at the event to keep everyone entertained and occupied including comic book workshops and art competitions. There was also a Cosplay competition with prizes for the best made and best bought costumes.

A collection took place by donation in support of ‘Friends of the Earth’.