Corner Boy return with new single ‘Blackstairs Winter Snow’

AS was the case for most artists, Covid provided a period of quite reflection for Wexford fan favourites Corner Boy. But the band hasn’t rested on its laurels and now they make a welcome return with a brand new single ‘Blackstairs Winter Snow’ – the first track to be released from their upcoming and long-awaited debut album.

For nearly a decade late-night driving, couch surfing and service station dinners fuelled Corner Boy’s ever-evolving foot stomping ramble through the many pubs, clubs, rooms and ruins of every shape and size up and down Ireland and further afield.

As a result a collection of songs quietly willed their way into existence, representative of this experience living and learning on the road and crafted by the associated peaks and troughs that come with the transient territory.

Fast forward to March 2020 and with the band’s 2002 Ford Transit van (Sheila) now indisposed, a moment finally arrived for Corner Boy to record their debut album. Under the tutelage of producer Gavin Glass the band sought refuge in Orphan Studios and some 18 months later, emerged from the other side with a debut album in hand.

Typically, the album traverses multiple genres in varying degrees, delivering combinations of folk, rock, trad, bluegrass and alternative, all accompanied with typical thought provoking lyrics.

‘Blackstairs Winter Snow’ is out now across all digital platforms with further details on the album to follow.