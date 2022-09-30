Coolgreany Vintage Club looks ahead to road run

Its recent vintage day may have severely hampered by the weather but the Coolgreany Vintage Club is already looking forward to its next big event and a chance to raise money for the locality. Describing the vintage day held earlier this month as a “complete disaster” due to the heavy rainfall which impacted activities, Sean Kealy said everyone within the club was focused on the Road Run taking place on Sunday, October 30.

“It’s on the Halloween Bank Holiday Sunday during Halloween from midday with all proceeds from the event going to local amenities,” Sean said.

It is €20 to enter a vehicle into the event which will see drivers take a 30km circuit from Coolgreany to Kilanerin and back again. “There’ll be burgers and refreshments afterwards, we’re hoping for better weather this time around,” added Sean.

To enquire further about the Road Run or to enter a vehicle contact Sean on 087 2076 335.