Compulsory purchase of Wexford campus site approved by An Bord Pleanála – ‘Now the ball is in SETU’s court’

While it seems there’s been a lot of momentous steps in moving towards the provision of a new state of the art university campus for Wexford, coupled with quite a few false dawns, it seems that the project has taken a significant step towards fruition with An Bord Pleanála approving the compulsory purchase of a site stretching from Whiterock across to Killeens.

Having only signed the documents to progress with the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) back in January, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor was surprised by how quickly it had been approved and confirmed.

"This is a very significant milestone,” he said. “I had expected it to be a longer process, but having received no submissions and no objections, there was no need for An Bord Pleanála to go to an oral hearing.”

Cllr Lawlor says that the next step will involve the finalisation of the purchase from principal landowner Mr Scott Mernagh, as well as Ms Pamela Mulcair, and the settling of a price, which will “more than likely be done by arbitration”.

Wexford County Council used its statutory powers to CPO the land in a bid to progress the delivery of a long-awaited university campus, however, how quickly things progress from this point will be dependent on the South East Technological University (SETU).

“The ball is very much in the court of SETU now,” Cllr Lawlor said. “It’s not the job of the local authority to purchase sites for universities, but given how this situation had stagnated over many years, the council stepped in to get this purchase done.

"We at Wexford County Council have done our part now and it’s down to SETU and the Higher Education Authority to get the project over the line now.”

When SETU came into being, there were some major concerns that if Wexford was not ready to break ground on a new campus site while momentum was with the new university, the county would be left behind.

Those concerns still linger. With SETU announcing the purchase of over 20 acres on the old Waterford Crystal site to expand its campus in the Déise, the construction of a Wexford campus is not the only iron that the university has in the fire.

And the acquisition of a Wexford site alone does not make a college campus.

"Obviously it would be a concern,” Cllr Lawlor said. “But I’d imagine it would be political dynamite for our government reps if it were the case that Wexford wasn’t to see the level of investment required.

"Our government reps need to apply all the pressure that they can to move this to design, planning and construction phase. We’ve done all we can to progress the project from Wexford County Council’s side of things.”