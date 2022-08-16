Community strength comes to the fore in Kilmuckridge at 39th boat pull in aid of RNLI

The group participated in the Kilmuckridge to Morriscastle boat-pull in aid of the RNLI pictured on its return outside The Crosses, Kilmuckridge on Sunday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

After a three-year pause, the Morriscastle boat pull fundraiser for the RNLI made its return and this year’s event came back stronger than ever.

Over 25 people pulled together to pull a boat on a trailer from Kilmuckridge village out to Morriscastle beach and back again as part of a fundraiser that is a long-running tradition in the local calendar. According to organiser, Eddie Sinnott, the event was a great success and a fantastic example of teamwork and people from across the community coming together.

"We had 25 people taking part and a big crowd there on the day. We had Rosslare lifeboat in Morriscastle, along with the Coastguard helicopter and Cahore Inshore Rescue Service. There was a bucket collection all day in Kilmuckridge and Morriscastle and a benefit night in Joe and Bridie Hammel’s pub later that evening,” he said. “The benefit was a great success and we had a packed house. People are very generous when it comes to the RNLI.”

The fundraiser was set up by Eddie 39 years ago as a way to support the vital work that the RNLI does. Having grown up near the sea and befriended several people who volunteered with the organisation, he was well aware of the important role that the RNLI play in the community.

"There was only a couple of us then. In the last 12 to 14 years, people got more interested in it and the team got bigger,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. We’re all in it together.”

Eddie said he would like to thank all of the businesses who have sponsored the event throughout the years, along with everyone who has helped at and shown their support for the event. While the final amount raised has yet to be calculated, Eddie said that people were extremely generous.