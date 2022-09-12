Community spirit served up at Big Breakfast event in Askamore

Good food, conversation and some musical entertainment were served up in Askamore recently when the Big Breakfast event made its return to Le Cheile Park.

People of all ages from across the community gathered together to rejoice in the return of the popular community event following a pause due to the pandemic. According to organiser, Paula Mulroe, it was a ‘great community day’.

"The whole ethos of the big breakfast is that it is a community day. It is a fundraiser for the park but it isn’t really about that. It’s just about getting everyone out. Because of the two-year gap, we had a huge response this year. We had a really big turnout of people of all ages and, because of the good weather, people sat out until 3 p.m.”

In addition to being an opportunity for old friends and neighbours to reunite, the Big Breakfast also offered new members of the community the chance to mix and mingle, said Paula.

“There are a lot of new people around so this served as a great icebreaker for them,” she said.

Alongside their substantial breakfast and some strawberries and cream, attendees enjoyed musical entertainment from Paddy and Dougie Byrne aka The Byrne Brothers.

The Askamore Big Breakfast has taken place in Le Cheile Park on six occasions said Paula.

"All of the food is sponsored by the different companies. I collect the food and bring it to the people in the community so it is cooked fresh at home and brought to the park hot,” explained Paula. “If you come to the Big Breakfast, you might also get a job! Everyone gets involved in it and everyone enjoys themselves.”

On behalf of all involved in the Big Breakfast, Paula wishes to thank O’Neills, Pilgrim Foods, O’Reilly Supervalu in Bunclody, James Tompkins, Michael O’Neill, Geraldine O’Sullivan, Centra Carnew, Pettitt’s Gorey, Carrolls, Candys and Gorey Print.