Community discover diverse habitats at Ballymoney EIP open day

An open day organised by Ballymoney Community Group shed light on some positive changes that have been made to the local environment in recent times.

The Ballymoney European Innovation Partnership (EIP) Event gave members of the public the opportunity to take part in a wide range of events and learn more about how locally-led projects can help to protect habitats and promote biodiversity in an area. Activities included an event at Ballynacarrig Farm, where participants learned more about actions taken to improve water quality and restore habitat. It was concluded that Ballymoney stream water quality appears to be improving, based on the number of more sensitive water creatures or ‘macro invertebrates’ found by scientists checking it from source on Joe Roche’s farm to mouth on Ballymoney beach.

"The stream isn’t ‘good status’ yet, but it is getting close,” agreed Rob Gandola senior scientist with HSI and Eddie Burgess, lead of the Teagasc Catchment Science Programme, after sampling stream life with interested families watching and checking the sampling trays.

"Over the last year, a group of farmers and other residents have come together, supported by an EIP (European Innovation Partnership) pilot project grant to protect and restore biodiversity in the watershed,” explained Paul Dubsky, EIP project lead.

This grant enabled the group to contract experts to see what they have in their watershed, where problems lie and what can be done about it, added dairy farmer, Joe Roche.

In another event, partners opened their farms and gardens so others could see what measures had been taken to benefit the environment and biodiversity. Participants were divided into smaller groups for fieldwork sessions before gathering in the Orphan Girl, where a video clip show prepared by David O’Callaghan introduced Ballymoney day and night life. The images he captured with wildlife cameras enthralled all ages. A rotund one-eyed badger with partner showed up, as did a wide range of birds including a jay taking a bath and a little egret. A bat, squirrels and pygmy shrews were just some of the other species caught on camera. Of concern was a mink and the number of prowling cats.

“This was only a taste of what was captured using those wildlife cameras which are triggered by movement,” David told the group.

Participants on the day heard of other measures that had been taken by members of the group to support local habitats and the biodiversity within it. Aine Donnovan recommended measures which are simple, cheap and effective like stabilising a subsiding stream bank with willow cuttings. In Karin and Paul Dubsky’s garden, various wetland functions were demonstrated, while people also learned about composting and no-spray methods.

The Ballymoney stream biodiversity project is an EIP (European Innovation Partnership) locally-led scheme being administered by Ballymoney EIP Community Group. To date, the project has yielded a significant increase in local biodiversity knowledge with expert visits and wildlife camera recordings. The primary goal of the project is to protect and enhance biodiversity in the watershed of the Ballymoney stream.