Community clubs together at barn dance in aid of Carnew Emmets GAA

Alice Hennessy with Siobhan Earle, Lucy Power and Rachel Jeffers attended the Barn Dance in Kenny’s Barn, Carnew on Saturday night.

Sean Kearney with Michaela Moran and John and Theresa Kearney.

Aoife Kenny and Sinead Kenny.

Pictured at the Barn Dance in Kenny's Barn, Carnew on Saturday night were Alice Hennessy, Siobhan Earle, Lucy Power and Rachel Jeffers. Pic: JIm Campbell

Holly Moran and Dawn Kinch.

Laura Conroy at the Barn Dance in Kenny’s Barn, Carnew on Saturday night.

Sharon Lee and John Paul Lewis.

John Doyle and Majella Walsh.

Thomas Collins and Shelly Doran.

Amy Lewis

People of all ages clubbed together in Kenny’s Barn Carnew for a night of music and dancing in aid of Carnew Emmets GAA Club.

The recent barn dance attracted people from across the community, who enjoyed lively music from folk and ballad group Drops of Green before hitting the dance floor for the DJ set. All of the dancing was sure to stir up an appetite so attendees were also treated to burgers on the evening. 

"We had a very good attendance with a mixture of people of all ages,” said Chairman of Carnew Emmets GAA Club, Ken Redmond. “People were really happy to come along. There was a similar event there years ago and we want to see if we can bring it back and run it on an annual basis.”

Kids from the community had their chance to show off their dance moves too as a children’s disco with DJ Keano took place on the Friday night. 

In addition to being a social occasion for people across the community, the event served as a fundraiser for Carnew Emmets GAA. The total amount raised has yet to be finalised.

“We would like to thank Kennys pub for allowing us to host the event. We would also like to thank all the committee and everyone who helped out and supported it," said Ken.

