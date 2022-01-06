Coffee morning in Kilmore raises €4,000 for flood victims

With the true cost of the Christmas Day floods only now becoming apparent many of those affected face into months of financial hardship. However, in what is likely to be the latest in a number of fundraising events, Sue’s Coffee of Kilmore hosted ‘A Cup of Positivity’ in Bridgetown last week. Instead of charging for their products, organisers invited those attending to make a donation to a fund set up for those whose homes were damaged by the floods. And in the space of just over five hours a total of €4,080.11 was raised to aid and assist those impacted.

Commenting after the event, one of the organisers said they had decided to host the coffee morning as she wanted to “help in some way, to do anything I could”. “There is a lot of people out there who just to offer assistance to those affected by the floods, and we found that people were just happy to be able to come somewhere and give money.”