Coffee morning helps preserve piece of Coolgreany heritage

Coffee Morning May Byrne House Coolgreany Dan Kennedy, Noel Gilleece, Claire Gibbons, Verona Murphy TD, Martin Stephens and Oliver Shortall Expand
Coffee Morning May Byrne House Coolgreany PJ Sheehy with Marion Whelan and Nelly Murphy Expand
Coffee Morning May Byrne House Coolgreany Martin and Heather Stephens with the donation box and the raffle prize Expand
Coffee Morning May Byrne House Coolgreany Richard Lister preparing tea for Noreen Kelly Expand
Coffee Morning May Byrne House Coolgreany PJ Sheehy with Marion Whelan and Nelly Murphy Expand
Coffee Morning May Byrne House Coolgreany Jack Hughes Relxing and enjoying his coffee Expand

Coffee Morning May Byrne House Coolgreany Dan Kennedy, Noel Gilleece, Claire Gibbons, Verona Murphy TD, Martin Stephens and Oliver Shortall

Simon Bourke

The preservation of a cemetery which houses the remains of one of the fallen heroes of 1798 was the primary concern of those in May Byrne House in Coolgreany recently as the community came together for a special fundraising event.

A coffee morning and raffle saw more than €1,200 raised towards the upkeep of Kilninor Cemetery which is the final resting place of Michael Kinsella among others. And that money will enable local community groups to continue the restoration of a graveyard which has fallen into disrepair in recent years. 

“We’ve done a bit of work up there since, planted daffodils, painted some of the stones, you can read the writing on them now,” said Oliver Shortall. “The grass has all been cut up there, we’ve lots more planned, we want to repair a spout that’s outside it, we have a lot of ideas on how to rejuvenate it, it’s just a matter of getting everyone on board.”

With graves dating back to the 1720s Kilninor is a site of significant historical important, but Oliver said it can also be a place of peace and reflection for those who visit. 

