Coffee morning and photo showcase celebrates VTOS learners in Enniscorthy

Nicola Farrell (VTO learner) with her winning entry and Dr Aislinn Brennan (VTOA coordinator) at the coffee morning.

One of the pieces from the VTOS event.

Emma Larkin pictured with her mother Margaret at the coffee morning in VTOS.

A coffee morning was held recently in Enniscorthy VTOS centre to celebrate learning and adult education in the town.

A spokesperson for the organisation highlighted to the Enniscorthy Guardian that it was the first event to be hosted by VTOS since Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

There was a photography showcase on what it means to be an adult learner at VTOS Enniscorthy and prizes were awarded for the top three photographs.

Speaking at the event Dr. Aislinn Brennan, the VTOS Co-ordinator, said the event was “a fantastic opportunity to get together with past and current learners and join them in celebrating their success over the past couple of years”.

"Many of our graduates here had to adjust course and quickly pivot from face to face learning in our classrooms to working remotely through Teams with the support of our teaching team,” said Aislinn.

“We are all delighted to be back in our classrooms again,” she added.

Prizes were awarded on the day to Emma Larkin and Nicola Farrell, from the Level 3 QQI General Learning with IT programme, and to Alec Wilson, from the QQI Level 5 Business Administration programme.

Commenting on her photographs Emma said she selected the original tiled floor in the hallway of the centre in Gonzaga House as her subject matter and commented: “I feel this represents me and my growth being at VTOS, there's a few imperfections and cracks along the way.”

Emma said another picture taken from a wider angle of the VTOS floor, also represented her as she continues being in VTOS and represented how much she has grown as a person.

Emma entered another photograph of spirals on the staircase to “represent the link between the never-ending spiral of help and kindness at VTOS".

If you are in receipt of a Social Welfare payment and are interested in hearing about the opportunities available at the Enniscorthy centre contact 053 9237224