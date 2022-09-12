Coastal engineer will discuss Wexford’s erosion works in special library presentation

Few counties have endured as much coastal erosion as Wexford over the past decade. With over 260 km of coastline, over 70 beaches, and 11 piers and harbours, the county has been buffeted by storms repeatedly in recent years leading to sizeable chunks of the shoreline simply disappearing into the sea. George Colfer is a coastal engineer with Wexford County Council and he will discuss the work he is undertaking to combat climate change at a special presentation in Wexford Library on Thursday, September 15 at 11 a.m.

At the start of the presentation George will give an overview of the main aspects of the coastline, highlighting some of the most important and challenging issues. Approximately 80 per cent of the Wexford coastline is soft and much of this is subject to erosion. George will outline the erosion risk areas around the coast and identify some of the challenges caused by erosion and the impacts of climate change. He will summarise the main studies and surveys commissioned by state agencies over the years to identify issues along the Wexford coast and to secure funding to carry out the necessary protection works.

Rosslare Strand is a highly dynamic coastal system with the beach and dune system either side of Wexford Harbour subject to continuous change, erosion and sedimentation. Wexford County Council has been concerned about erosion here for many years and as a result significant coastal protection works have been constructed since the 1950s. As a case study, George will present details of the €8m Rosslare Coastal Erosion and Flood Relief Scheme, looking at historical coastal protection works carried out to date. He will outline the background to the current scheme and show the plans in place to deliver this important coastal protection scheme. This is a very important scheme to reduce the risk to homes, businesses and the community itself that is particularly relevant because mean sea level is predicted to rise and the frequency and severity of coastal storms is predicted to increase.

With over 70 beaches including six Blue Flag and nine Green Coast beaches, George will outline the work involved in bathing water quality and maintaining the international blue flag standard. In managing the beaches, George will show the liaison and co-ordination with a wide-range of agencies and organisations including the Environmental Protection Agency, Health Service Executive and An Taisce.

Wexford County Council manages 11 piers and harbours including Kilmore Quay which is the largest local authority-operated harbour in the country. George will give an overview of the main civil engineering works and the course of action required to secure funding from central government before wrapping up with a summary of the uses and benefits of the coast.