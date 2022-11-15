Cllr Bolger isn’t barking up the wrong tree with his suggestion of dog park for Gorey

Councillor Andrew Bolger’s call to create a dog park in Gorey proved fetching to District Manager, Philip Knight, who said that the idea is already being explored.

At the October meeting of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Cllr Bolger said that, while his fellow members may think he’s ‘barking mad’ for the suggestion, the introduction of such a facility in Arklow had sparked a lot of interest in the Gorey community. He suggested that the introduction of a dog park be considered for St Waleran’s or, if space allows, Gorey Town Park.

"We were waiting for the park to be finished so that we can see what space we have. It has been suggested that we create a dog park and I would be generally supportive because, at the moment, what is tending to happen is dog owners bring their dogs into the park and, as soon as they see the pitch, they let them off to lead on to the pitch,” said the District Manager. “This can be quite unsanitary.”

"We are looking at an area of grass adjacent to the pitch for creating a dog walking area.”

Mr Knight said that the dog park in Min Ryan Park in Wexford is proving to be very successful.