Clem and Penny Daly celebrate big milestone with family and friends

When Clem and Penny Daly were married in 1972 they could never have imagined they would be celebrating their 50th anniversary in the midst of the worst global pandemic in a century. Yet despite all the challenges placed before them, the restrictions which made social outings so difficult during the festive period, the happy couple managed to mark their big milestone in style while still adhering to government guidelines.

Joined by their children, grandchildren, extended family and friends, Clem and Penny were accommodated by staff at the Talbot Hotel who went above and beyond to make sure everyone felt safe and looked after.

“It was lovely, a really nice day,” said the couple’s daughter Aisling. “The Talbot were so accommodating and supportive during what was a very confusing time with regards Covid restrictions. They moved us to a larger room so we could be be at 50 per cent capacity, they helped us ensure the day went really well.”

Also helping to make the day a success were Sweet Dreams who provided the cake which provided popular with all guests. And as Clem and Penny reflected on 50 years together, Aisling explained how the couple got together and how they ended up in Wexford.

“They’ve been together since they met in college in UCD, they were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 1971 and married on New Year’s Day 1972,” she said. “They were married in Thane in the United Kingdom where my mam is from, dad is from Clonmel, Tipperary, and they moved here through work. Dad was with Wexford County Council for years, mam was a French teacher in the Presentation. I suppose my mother would be the boss, dad would generally do what he’s told. They would have spent a lot of time on their own during Covid so it was great for them to see everyone after so long.”