Citizen sciences encouraged to avail of free biodiversity kits

On Thursday morning the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Cllr George Lawlor launched the new Citizen Science Biodiversity Kit, that is been made available for loan from Wexford Library. L/r; Hazel Percival, Cllr George Lawlor, Lynda Murphy, Mark McGillick and Thomas Maher.

The people of Wexford are being invited to avail of free citizen science kits as the local library steps up its campaign to tackle biodiversity loss across the county. Launched by The Heritage Council, the Citizen Science Kit Pilot Programme aims to empower the public to collect information about biodiversity in their local area. Through the programme people can access specialised equipment, including nets, magnifying glasses and swatches, to help identity species and, potentially, create their own biodiversity action plans.

Records gathered will be sent to Ireland’s National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC), where researchers will monitor changes in biodiversity and identify areas of conservation concern. Records submitted inform conservation strategies and provide evidence for policy decision.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said, “Over the last few years, we have witnessed a huge increase in the number of communities wanting to become more actively involved in tackling the international crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. We have tracked this through the many community groups and NGOs we have funded in recent times to purchase basic ecological equipment in their efforts to understand their local environment and the species they share their home with. By engaging communities in this process, we can further help to ensure that conservation efforts are successful and effective.”

Councillor George Lawlor, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, received his kit in Wexford Town Library and thanked the Heritage Council for making this equipment available. “I am delighted to accept the kits on behalf of the people of Wexford here at the County Library and hope that community and environmental groups, schools, scouts and guides and all individuals and groups interested in researching species, plants, air and water quality in their locality will contact the library to learn more about how they can use the kit to do some environmental research in their own area and in so doing make their own local contribution to the national biodiversity database”.

The kits are free to borrow from Wexford Town Library. Anyone wishing to borrow a kit must be an adult member of the relevant library service. Species records collected through use of the kit should be sent to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.