Cian’s blind date is shown on big screen in Camolin

FANS and friends of Cian Fitzgerald Byrne (DJ Ciano) gathered at Jack’s Tavern in Camolin last week to cheer on the brave dater as he made his appearance on RTÉ’s First Dates Ireland.

DJ Ciano is a regular floor filler at Jack’s Tavern and the staff were more than happy to facilitate the event for the popular young man who has been unlucky in love in the past.

The applause for Cian’s performance on his date with 18-year-old Ellie from Limerick could be heard all round as he received compliments for being a gentleman.

On the programme, Ellie said that she admired Cian’s Wexford accent and they discussed some top songs from Cian’s playlist that bring people to their feet.

The blind date led to a second date at the Cliffs of Moher for the pair and Cian said that he was delighted with how it all went.

Speaking the day after the screening, Cian thanked everyone for their support.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who tuned in and sent supportive messages but particularly my local pub Jack’s Tavern, I want to thank them all so much. I never expected the big screen and the craic was mighty because of it.”