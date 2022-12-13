Christmas in Wexford – your guide to all that’s happening this festive season

Wednesday December 14 to Sunday, January 8

Wexford on Ice

Wexford quayfront, Various times

Get your skates on and get booked in as the state of the art Wexford on Ice ice-rink returns to Wexford's quayfront following a Covid-enforced absence. Slots are available to book online via wexfordonice.com from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. From December 19 to January 8, the rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of Christmas Eve, when it will close at 5 p.m. and Christmas Day when it will remain closed. Prices are €16 for children and €18 for adults, with family tickets available.

Wednesday, December 14 – Friday, December 23

Wexford Winterland Santa’s North Pole Experience

Wexford Quay, Various times

Santa has returned to Wexford’s quayfront once again this year for a fully immersive adventure which will transport boys and girls on a North Pole adventure. Each area will be enjoyed by a single family unit and you’ll be greeted by Santa's Elves, shown his sleigh, meet Mrs Claus and learn her special recipe for reindeer food, all before the big moment where you and your family get to spend some individual time with the big man himself in his magic library. Sensory and disability adapted visits are also available. Slots are filling fast and you can book (€10 per adult, €18 per child or €56 for a family of four) at wexfordwinterland.com.

Wednesday, December 14 – Friday, December 23

Wells House Christmas Experience

Wells House, Various times

Come to Wells this Christmas and enjoy a visit to the North Pole Workshop to meet with Mrs Claus and the elves as they prepare for their busiest time of year. Climb aboard the Wells Express Train and enjoy a magical train journey through the woodlands at Wells guided by a Head Elf. Spend time in the new Elf Village where old traditions of a visit to Wells at Christmas return, like our “Decorate your Bauble” workshop. Post your Santa Letter in the new Mail Room in our Elf Village before enjoying a private visit for your family to see Santa in the library. Book your session on the Wells House website. Slots available throughout December. Admission: €23.95 per child; €16.95 per adult; €10 per child under one. Booking fee: €1.50.

Wednesday, December 14 – Friday, December 23

Kia Ora Mini Farm Christmas Experience

Kia Ora Mini Farm, Various times

Santa Claus is delighted to announce his return to the Wexford Winter Wonderland that is Kia Ora Mini Farm. Come visit the animals, see Santa’s cosy home and view in amazement our enchanting musical light show. Admission: €24 per child, €12 per adult, €12 under 11 months old. Book your slot on the Kia Ora Mini Farm website.

Wednesday December 14

A Celtic Christmas Concert

Christchurch, Gorey, 8 p.m.

Suantrai Female Vocal Ensemble, directed by Sara Clancy, present an evening of ethereal Celtic Music along with all your Christmas favourites in the candlelit surroundings of Christchurch, Gorey with special guest, Violinist, Cian Dwyer. General admission for €12; OAPs & Students is €10; U12s €5.

Wednesday, December 14

Ballindaggin food, toy and clothes appeal

The annual Ballindaggin food, toy and new small items of clothes appeal is taking place this week. The initiative is organised each year to support Wexford Women’s Refuge and Wexford People Helping People.

The collection point is the porch in Ballindaggin Church which is open daily from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., and during mass times, on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 11.30 a.m.

All support for the appeal is very welcome and much appreciated.

Thursday, December 15

Mary Coughlan

Greenacres Gallery, 8 p.m.

Having often been described as as one of the greatest female vocalists and interpreters of songs that Ireland has ever produced, Mary Coughlan arrives in Wexford for a special intimate show featuring all of the songs that are close to her heart and life. Tickets are priced at €25 from lantern.ie.

Thursday, December 15

Wexford Arts Centre Craft Fair

Wexford Arts Centre Annual Christmas Art & Craft Fair in association with the The Makers House runs from Thursday December 15 to Friday, December 23, opening Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

A fabulous selection of delightful gift ideas from art and crafts studios across County Wexford including photography by Kristen Gray, leatherwork by Roy Gallagher, fused and stained glass by Pauline Quigley, woodturning by John Sinnott, soaps, balms and elixirs from herbalist Phil Walsh, art by Emily Stamp, Helen Woods, Lar Joyce and Mary Wallace.

Thursday, December 15

Gorey Choral Group Christmas Concert

Ashdown Park Hotel 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gorey Choral Group presents "A Celtic Christmas Concert" on Thursday, December 15. Please join us in the Ashdown Hotel at 7.30 p.m, for a mulled wine mince pie reception, followed by the concert at 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 15

Michael Fortune Cultural Talk

Gorey Library, 7 p.m.

Visit Gorey library to hear Michael Fortune from folklore.ie share his experiences on the Wexford - Newfoundland Connections. Michael has been visiting the island since 2006, recording, collecting and sharing the shared folklore, customs, traditions and accents that left the South East and are still preserved in the culture of the island. In 2019 Michael and his wife Aileen Lambert spent a month recording in the rural community of Branch and returned during the summer to present these findings. Working from the ground up and using a combination of digital recording and social media, they have managed to cement links between the people on both islands in ways unimaginable in the past by recording content and creating links in ways that were never done before. This talk will focus on these links and attention will be paid in particular to many of the shared folklore, customs, beliefs, words and sayings.

Thursday, December 15

Castle Gardens Craft Fair

Castle Gardens Nursing Home and Memory Care Centre, Enniscorthy, 2 p.m.

Castle Gardens Nursing Home and Memory Care Centre will be holding its first ever Christmas Craft Fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide range of products available for sale made by residents in the centre. The event will be an ideal way to ease into the festive spirit in addition to giving people an excellent opportunity to pick up the perfect Christmas gift.The day will also see the annual Christmas party for residents take place.

Thursday, December 15

Christmas Concert

Ballyhogue National School, 7 p.m.

The pupils and staff in Scoil Mhuire, Ballyhogue, will hold their Christmas Concert in the school on Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 15,

St Iberius Church, 8 pm

"The Spirit of an Irish Christmas” with Nick Bailey, Róisín Dempsey and guests including James McDermott. A donation from the proceeds will be made to Wexford MarineWatch. Tickets from www.lantern.ie.

Thursday, December 15

Presenting the inaugural All That Rises festival, an epic three-night celebration of Wexford and Wexford-based music, curated by Cursed Murphy in the Jerome Hynes Theatre, National Opera House, December 15, 16 and 17.

Funded through Wexford County Council and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS) 2022.Thursday Dec 15:

Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance, Rachel Grace, The Ocelots

Friday Dec 16:

Cathy Davey, Patricia Lalor, Frankenstein Bolts

Saturday Dec 17:

Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Ian Doyle, Basciville, w/guest Stephen James Smith

Showtime 8 p.m. Tickets: €10

Friday, December 16

Pop-up Gaeltacht

The Bridge Bar, Gorey, 8 p.m.

A pop-up Gaeltacht will be held in The Bridge Bar Gorey on Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m. There will be music and craic with a raffle on the night. Oíche siamsaíochta ceol agus craic. Bígí linn. €5 admission. Phone Séamus at 0872153801 for more info.

Friday, December 16

Irish Baroque Chamber Choir Ireland present Handel’s Messiah in all its magnificence at the National Opera House on Friday, December 16. It is performed on period instruments and in full chorus so audiences can experience Handel's much-loved work in all its original colour and splendour.

There is a one-off performance of Messiah in the National Opera House Wexford on Friday, December 16 at 7.30 p.m. Hailed as a master of sacred and secular music, Handel's talent of composing for voice and instrument shines through in Messiah. This production is led by Peter Whelan, Artistic Director of IBO, with step-out solos from the singers of Chamber Choir Ireland.

Through a dramatic series of arias, recitatives, and choruses, Messiah tells the universal story of triumph over trial, where life’s sorrows and despairs are met with overriding hope and unbridled joy. It is Handel at his most brilliant, in a well-paced blend of aria and chorus to perfectly match the arc of the Christian story. As one of the greatest oratorios ever written, Handel's Messiah has never waned in popular and critical appeal, and is as timeless today as it was when it premiered in Dublin in 1742.

Saturday, December 17

St Iberius Church, Wexford, 7 pm

A Christmas Gala concert featuring two of Ireland’s biggest operatic names, Wexford-born soprano Sinead Campbell-Wallace and the celebrated tenor Gavan Ring singing Christmas classics and festive favourites. Pianist and composer Cyril Murphy will premiere a new Christmas carol. Tickets from Wexford Arts Centre box office.

Saturday, December 17

JMA Bob Dylan & Neil Young Tribute

Wexford Arts Centre, 8.30 p.m.

Local legends JMA are back in Wexford Arts Centre with their sell out Bob Dylan/Neil Young tribute night. The band are excited to be back performing once again and promise a show which will pay homage to some of Bob Dylan and Neil Young’s greatest music featuring the classic ”Like A Rolling Stone” and “Cortez the Killer” along with some brand new additions to the set list to include “Cowgirl In The Sand” from Young and “You’re A Big Girl Now” from Dylan. Tickets are €15 from wexfordartscentre.com.

Saturday, December 17

Essentially Cher

The Crown Live, 10 p.m. (doors 9 p.m.)

Turn the clock back on an entire career full of hits from one of the most iconic divas in music history. ‘Essentially Cher’ is one of the foremost Cher tribute acts and will offer a faithful recreation of some of her iconic hits in an action packed show. Tickets are €22.50 from ticketweb.ie.

Saturday, December 17

Innovations Theatre School Christmas Showcase

St Mogue’s Hall, Inch, 7.30 p.m.

Celebrate the joys of the season with the Innovations Christmas Showcase 2022! Sit back and be entertained in festive style with old Christmas classics and modern favourites, as well as a few surprises! We’ll have you rock’n around the Christmas tree.

Saturday, December 17

Kids festive Disco Bash

Taking place at St Michael's Theatre in New Ross, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., this is a fun event run by Rathnure Pantomime Society.

Saturday, December 17

Bluegrass concert

Kiss My Grass Bluegrass group perform at St Michael's Theatre from 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. at St Michael's Theatre.

Saturday, December 17

Wexford Pride Christmas Market,

Presentation Centre, Enniscorthy, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy will be venue for the first ever Wexford Pride Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will feature the work of 17 different local artists and vendors and the range of products and pieces on display will include crafts, beauty, crochet, baked treats and face painting.

It will a perfect opportunity for local people to give their support to local businesses and creative people while at the same time getting the chance to stock up on some last-minute gifts and stocking-fillers for those nearest and dearest.

Sunday, December 18

Sunday, December 18

Live Crib

IFA Centre, Enniscorthy, 12 noon

The live crib will be staged once again at the IFA Centre on Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy, from 12 noon on Sunday, December 18.

The crib embraces the meaning of Christmas and is an ideal attraction for all members of the family young and old.

Sunday, December 18

Wexford County Council offices, Carricklawn, 1 pm

The popular music quartet Saxology will give a lunch-time concert with special guests, the talented young drummer Liam Berry and former West End singer Aileen Donohoe. Tickets from Wexford Arts Centre.

Sunday, December 18

The Whitechurch festive tractor run takes place on Sunday, December 18, leaving from Irishtown, New Ross, at 5.30 p.m. People can expect to see tractors lit up with fantastic festive lights and enjoy the spectacle as it passes through the town.

All are welcome to join in.

Sunday, December 18

Saxology Saxophone Quartet will give a lunchtime recital at Wexford County Council Offices in Carricklawn on Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Saxology will perform a mix of favourites that will please all tastes and will be joined by up and coming drummer, Liam Berry. Saxology are delighted to welcome special guest, singer, Aileen Mythen.

Sunday, December 18

Wexford School of Ballet & Performing Arts Present The Nutcracker

National Opera House, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Wexford School of Ballet & Performing Arts take this wonderful reimagination of a Christmas classic to the National Opera House stage fro two shows on Sunday, December 18. Tickets are priced at €22 or €15 with concessions from nationaloperahouse.ie.

Sunday, December 18

Carol Service, Bride Street Church, 6 pm

The annual Christmas Carol Service will take place in Bride Street Church on Sunday, December 18 at 6pm, by the light of 100 candles.

Bride Street Church Choir and guests will be accompanied and directed by Ger Lawlor, singing favourite carols and seasonal choral music, with readings telling the Christmas story,

This free event is a much-loved way to take a short break from the busy lead into Christmas. The service will last just under an hour, and all are welcome.

Monday, December 19

Sleeping Beauty...ish

Rathnure Hall, 8 p.m.

Rathnure Pantomime Society will present its production of ‘Sleeping Beauty...ish (Snorily Ever After)’ in Rathnure Community Hall, Monday, December 19, at 8 p.m.

The show will continue its run on December 21, 22, 28, 29 and 30, with the final two nights taking place on January 1 and 2. The show promises to be full of laughs and plenty of festive fun and will provide the ideal way to get into the Christmas spirit. Tickets for the show are available through the box office on 087 6988004 or 087 6790354.

Tuesday December 20

Celebrating Christmas in St. Mary’s Church, New Ross at 7.30 p.m.

New Ross Singers, conducted by Connie Tantrum, present an evening of Christmas Carols old and new. Mulled wind and mince-pies afterwards. Voluntary collection for New Ross Community Hospital and New Haughton Hospital.

Wednesday, December 21

Bree National School Christmas concert

Bree Community Centre, 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Bree National School will present its first Christmas concert since lockdown in the local community centre from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Everyone in the school is excited to be staging their concert once again and a lot of hard work has gone into ensuring that everyone in attendance will have a thoroughly enjoyable day out.

Wednesday, December 21

The Magic of Christmas with Claudia Boyle & The National Symphony Orchestra

The National Opera House, 7.30 p.m.

An evening of sparkling seasonal music and spoken word with Claudia Boyle, the National Symphony Orchestra and special guests Cór Linn and actor Stephen Rea. Tickets are priced from €25 to €45 from nationaloperahouse.ie.

Thursday, December 22

Pierce Turner Terrible Good Concert #4

Wexford Arts Centre, 8.30 p.m.

One of the town's most heralded musical exports, Pierce is getting set to put on ‘Terrible Good Concert #4’ at the newly renovated Wexford Arts Centre on Thursday, December 22. His annual Christmas hometown show will see him bring back together a band of Cillian and Lorcan Byrne, on Electric Guitar and Drums, Bill Bergin on Bass, and Mary Barnecutt on Cello. Tickets for the show are priced at €25 and are selling fast from wexfordartscentre.ie

Tuesday, December 27

The Frisky Gypsys

Crown Live, 9 p.m.

What better way to blow off the Christmas cobwebs than with a trademark energetic live show from Wexford’s own Frisky Gypsys. Having released their EP 'Dream Big’ to huge acclaim, the band are getting together a host of Wexford talent including Ruben Buggy and State of Mind for a special evening of post-Christmas musical magic. Tickets are €15 from lantern.ie.