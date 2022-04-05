Chris pens a love letter to Wexford with new single

As the nation finds itself in the grip of yet another housing crisis an entire generation of Irish people have been left contemplating a life abroad, a future away from the places they grew up. But this is nothing new, a common phenomenon for a country which has lost millions to emigration, waved goodbye to its brightest and most talented for years on end. Although Chris Berry reasons for leaving had nothing to do with housing or accommodation, his grá for Wexford, his love of his home town, is just as acute, just as pronounced, as that of the poets and bards who fled famines and war in years past.

Now living in Edinburgh, the Wexford town musician has released his first solo single, a piece of work which sums up his relationship with the place he loves best. "It’s called No Place Like Home, I have released other songs with the band but this is my first attempt at one on my own,” says Chris. “It is about growing up in Wexford and the mischief we got into as kids. But at the end of the day it is really a love letter to Wexford from me and I feel like a lot of people living abroad will be able to relate to the lyrics.”

But while this marks a new venture for Chris, he already has an accomplished career behind him. Having moved to Scotland in 2016 to be closer to his daughter, he set up a band called Aurora Blues.

“I had been writing a lot since I moved to Edinburgh so already had four or five songs ready to go with this new band. We threw together an EP and released it, while also entering some ‘battle of the band’ style competitions,” he says. “We auditioned for the ‘Soundwaves Battle of the Bands’ competition in Glasgow and eventually got through to the final at the O2 ABC Arena in Glasgow. After another few months of recording, gigging and working on tightening as band, we were offered to opportunity to perform at the 'Party at the Palace' festival in Linlithgow, alongside some of our favourite bands such as Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, The Lightning Seeds, Amy MacDonald, and Ash.”

A guitarist and singer, Chris says the main main in his house growing up was The King. “I have been singing all my life and Elvis was like a God in our home growing up, and my Dad made sure that our main source of music throughout our childhood came from the King. He would sing with us all the time when we were kids even now, will never shy away from a microphone.

"I started playing guitar when I was 15 and became obsessed with Noel Gallagher and Alex Turner. Their style of writing, more specifically Alex with Arctic Monkeys, really caught my attention and made me realise that writing music and performing was all I wanted to do.”

While he may not be performing in Memphis anytime soon, Chris is hopeful that his new single represents a new beginning for him as an artist.

“I really enjoyed my time with Aurora Blues and working at it full time so I would love the opportunity to make another go at it,” he says. “I am looking forward to working with some fantastic Irish musicians in the very near future and am also working on writing all the time and finishing off some of the projects I am currently working on.”

No Place Like Home is available to stream on Spotify.