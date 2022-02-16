Childrens’ disco is a great fundraiser for community park

THE organisers of a children’s Valentine’s disco in Bunclody have expressed delight at the success of the event which raised €1,900 for the development of a local community park.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said everyone was delighted with how well the disco was supported and such was its success that parents and children are now wondering when the next one will be.

"They were asking us afterwards when the next one will be held so we’re thinking we might hold one again at Easter,” said the spokesperson.

The disco was held on Saturday afternoon in the Bunclody soccer club complex and the community park committee is very appreciative of the club giving use of its facility for the event.

Local businesses and individuals have given their full support to the ongoing campaign to develop a state-of-the-art community park in Carrigduff that, when completed, will expand and greatly enhance the existing playground located there.

Award-winning architectural firm, Joe Fallon Architectural Design, which has an office in Bunclody has agreed to look at the committee’s long term plans for the proposed site of the community park.

The fundraising campaign in support of the committee’s plans is ongoing through the tag line ‘Bunclody Community Park’ on the GoFundMe platform.

The committee is determined to get Phase 1 of the plan to develop the park completed as soon as possible and it’s hoped that planning will be applied for soon. Meanwhile, there is a very busy calendar of events planned for the next 12 months to help raise money for the project.

To-date the online campaign has raised over €16,000, however, as the committee stated on its GoFundMe page: “This is an exciting amount of money, however, it’s only a fraction of what we need.”